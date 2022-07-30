ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

6 takeaways from Dolphins' training camp Day 4

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins took the field on Saturday for their first training camp session under Mike McDaniel where fans were able to watch from the stands at Baptist Health Training Complex just across from Hard Rock Stadium.

Training camp is a great value for fans, as they get close-up looks at up to 90 players learning and tuning their skills before they get to step on the field for a regular season game.

The next time fans will see them on the field is Tuesday, August 2.

Here’s what we learned from Day 4 of camp.

Injury updates

Before the practice session started, McDaniel told the media that Adam Butler is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and Michael Deiter has a foot injury that he suffered during one of the first days of practice. It’s unclear when either player will return to action.

Jevon Holland was rocking the orange jersey

Each day a different player is given an orange practice jersey symbolizing them as the practice player of the day. With the recent selections, it seems the honor is more of a recognition of the player’s total work during camp rather than a specific day.

Holland earned the honor for Saturday.

Tyreek Hill welcomed the fans back with energy

Hill entered the field and immediately went over to the fan section. He signaled to the collection of attendees before doing a backflip and grabbing the microphone. He brought out his inner-Terrell Owens, telling the crowd to “get your popcorn ready.”

Tua Tagovailoa took advantage of 1-on-1 reps and had an absolute DIME in 11s

Early in the practice, the quarterback slightly overthrew Hill, who was covered by Xavien Howard, but Tagovailoa stepped up from there, as he completed beautiful passes to Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Mohamed Sanu.

Then, the former Crimson Tide signal-caller unleashed this rocket to Hill in 11-on-11s.

Braylon Sanders shines again

Sanders, the undrafted free agent wideout, once again made an impressive catch, this time making an incredible one-handed snag in 1-on-1s. That’s a couple of really nice plays that, if he continues to put them together, can earn him a spot on the practice squad at the very least.

The offensive line continues to be concerning

There were quite a few times where the line was struggling to protect whichever quarterback was under center. Melvin Ingram, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel all had would-be sacks.

Raekwon Davis, who’s not necessarily known for his pass rush ability, also was able to put Connor Williams on the ground.

