Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cw34.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Deputies searching for 16-year-old last seen in Okeechobee County
Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old in Okeechobee County, who disappeared from a relative's home in the early morning hours on July 2.
Florida Man Arrested At McDonald’s For DUI, But He Only Drinks At Stop Lights And Stop Signs
A Florida man has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), but he only drinks while stopped at stop signs and stop lights, not while driving. Deputies in Indian River County were called to a McDonald’s in Vero Beach because of a car that
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
treasurecoast.com
Fort Pierce PD looking for suspected car burglars
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are looking for these suspected car burglars. Pictured are two persons of interest, believed to have committed several vehicle burglaries in the area of Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce, on 07/23/2022. The suspects then took the victim’s credit cards and attempted to use them at several Fort Pierce and Vero Beach stores.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams
Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
veronews.com
Man jailed after throwing axe at officer
SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
click orlando
1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
All-Women Federal Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff’s Office In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A federal jury ruled in favor of the sheriff’s office on Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Gregory Hill Jr., who was fatally shot by a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy in 2014, TC Palm reports. A jury of seven women in the...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested In Child Human Trafficking Case
A Florida duo was arrested earlier this month in a grotesque case of human trafficking and child sexual abuse Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
veronews.com
Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies
Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating possible cases of fraud involving at least three window shutter companies.
mynews13.com
Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 28
Thi Hong Le, 44, California; Status: Set to be released Aug. 20; Charge(s): three counts of battery, disorderly conduct. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
