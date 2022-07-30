ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
 3 days ago
treasurecoast.com

Fort Pierce PD looking for suspected car burglars

Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are looking for these suspected car burglars. Pictured are two persons of interest, believed to have committed several vehicle burglaries in the area of Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce, on 07/23/2022. The suspects then took the victim’s credit cards and attempted to use them at several Fort Pierce and Vero Beach stores.
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Police Department Warns Residents of Check Washing Scams

Detectives at Sebastian Police Department are investigating several “check washing” cases within the city. They warn residents to be extra cautious when placing checks in residential or commercial mailboxes sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. Check Washing. Check-washing scams are committed by criminals who snatch victims’ mail...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after throwing axe at officer

SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after undercover fentanyl bust

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who officials said led deputies on a brief chase following an undercover drug deal involving fentanyl, was jailed Monday. Deputies were already monitoring Tony Devon Simmons after they learned he was the dealer responsible for a fatal narcotic overdose that occurred in Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Bay residents rally against proposed apartment complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 500 Palm Bay residents have signed a petition campaigning against a large apartment complex being built in their neighborhood. Local residents are planning to fight a new development that will put apartment homes in Brevard County. So far, a petition to stop the work...
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 28

Thi Hong Le, 44, California; Status: Set to be released Aug. 20; Charge(s): three counts of battery, disorderly conduct. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL

