Naked toddler found wandering alone leads officers to ‘hazardous’ living conditions in South Florida

Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fort Pierce Police are looking for these suspected car burglars. Pictured are two persons of interest, believed to have committed several vehicle burglaries in the area of Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce, on 07/23/2022. The suspects then took the victim’s credit cards and attempted to use them at several Fort Pierce and Vero Beach stores.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO