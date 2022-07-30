FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: McKinney Fire approximately 40,000 acres, 1% contained

katu.com
McKinney Fire grows to more than 56,000 acres Tuesday, still no containment
YREKA, Calif. — Lower temperatures and increased humidity helped to limit growth on the McKinney Fire Tuesday. The United States Forest Service (USFS) reported the fire had grown to 56,165 acres with no update on containment. According to the USFS, weather conditions created more moderate fire behavior and allowed...
FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: Kelsey Creek Fire increases to 75 acres
Siskiyou County, Calif. — UPDATED July 31 at 4:25 p.m. The Kelsey Fire has increased to an estimated 75 acres since the last size estimate of 15 acres at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Numerous resources are on scene, including CAL FIRE, with additional ones arriving, according to Klamath National Forest.
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
