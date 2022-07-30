ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation's No. 1 LB Anthony Hill commits to Texas A&M

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Anthony Hill (Scott Schraeder/WeAreSC)

Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill has elected to stay in his home state for college, announcing his commitment to Texas A&M.

Hill is the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The linebacker is also the second-ranked player from the state of Texas behind five-star defensive lineman David Hicks.

Hill currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $231k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The 2023 Aggies recruiting class entered Saturday ranked 35th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking with only six commits. Only one of their commits does not play in the state of Texas: Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star interior offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.

The class has four recruits ranked inside the top 100 of the On3 Consensus: Hill, Bisontis, La Grange (Texas) four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers and Dallas South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas.

Hill reminds On3 evaluators of former Alabama linebacker and current Atlanta Falcons player Rashaan Evans.

“Like Rashaan Evans, Anthony Hill is an athletic linebacker who is at his best when moving forward and attacking as a blitzer or pursuit defender. Hill plays at a top high school program, similar to Evans. The former Alabama star played as a defensive end at the high school level before converting to linebacker in college. Hill plays as an off-ball linebacker at Denton Ryan.”

Hill finished his junior season with powerhouse Denton (Texas) Ryan with a remarkable 131 total tackles.

Comments / 0

 

