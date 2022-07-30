Texas A&M lands commitment of five-star Texas linebacker Anthony Hill

Denton Ryan five-star 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Hudson Standish/Inside Texas)

The nation’s No. 1 linebacker is officially off the board. Five-star Denton (Tex.) Ryan standout Anthony Hill has committed to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies beat out Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and others for the No. 15 recruit in the On3 Consensus.

“Over the last 3 years Texas A&M has been really constant with recruiting me,” Hill told On3’s Hayes Fawcett earlier this summer. “With Coach Santucci, and getting to play with a great D-line would be big.”

Hill’s father told Aggie Scoop previously that the five-star has visited Texas A&M enough at this point that the visits are more focused on watching film, practice and talking scheme fit more than anything.

“We’re not even talking about football. It’s a personal level,” Hill previously told On3’s Sam Spiegelman. “It’s a little bit scheme, but I’ve been there a lot so I know it well. I’ve been talking to the players and being around them, seeing what they think of the coaches and getting what they really think.”

As a junior last season, Hill accumulated 131 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, as well as eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and a pair of interceptions.

His decision is the beginning of an expected elite run of recruiting for Texas A&M. After starting off slower than some other national powers, the Aggies are hosting a number of elite blue-chip prospects, some of which are possible to announce commitments.

Hill is not the only five-star to visit College Station this weekend as it has been reported that Los Almamits (Calif.) Five-Star Plus+ quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson is in attendance. Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson is also planning to visit. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman DJ Hicks and Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen are two more possible visitors.

Downhill linebacker with good size and straight-line speed. Has starred for one of the top defenses in Texas high school football since his sophomore season. Combines his speed with a high effort level, resulting in a highly productive player at the high school level. At his best when he can use his closing speed as a blitzer or in pursuit sideline-to-sideline. Shows some physicality as a striker. Has one of the longer wing-spans of top linebackers in the 2023 cycle. Provides added value as a pass rusher and may eventually grow into an EDGE prospect down the line. Has a penchant for forcing turnovers and looks to strip the football often. Will need to continue improving his skills playing in space and in coverage.