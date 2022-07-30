ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake Files Complaint Against Gov. Doug Ducey for Flying Her Opponent from a Joint Campaign Event in a Taxpayer-Funded Jet

By Rachel Alexander
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 37

Kimberly Bradshaw
3d ago

I don't like Kari Lake, but she is right about this, it's a violation of election law and there should be reimbursement and a fine as determent for this behavior. Doug Ducey should be fined as well as he allowed or offered this illegal advantage into the campaign. The election law is written so that one candidate doesn't have a taxpayer funded advantage over other candidates.

Cozy
2d ago

After everything the Democrats have done in the last three years to destroy our country, and democracy, I can't believe anyone with a brain is voting Democrats!

toesinthesand
2d ago

I read a different story elsewhere. I read Robson was reimbursing the state for that flight. Is Kari Lake just trying to make headlines???

