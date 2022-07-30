Two reported dead after Clay County aircraft crash

www.wtsp.com
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
alachuachronicle.com
Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
mycbs4.com
Five injured from a car crash in Gilchrist County
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle car crash that happened last night, July 31st, in Gilchrist County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says an SUV was traveling west on CR 340, and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 47. A pickup truck...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
News4Jax.com
Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
News4Jax.com
2 die when gyrocopter crashes, catches fire in Clay County, sheriff says
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people died Saturday morning when an experimental helicopter known as a gyrocopter crashed and caught fire on private property off County Road 214 in the Melrose area of Clay County, Sheriff Michelle Cook said. The sheriff said calls started coming in just after 10 a.m....
WCJB
Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
Clay County 14-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday after falling off an electric skateboard in Clay County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The teen was riding the skateboard in Green Cove Springs on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane at about 8:40 p.m., the crash report said. He fell from the skateboard and hit the road.
mycbs4.com
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
News4Jax.com
Aviation expert weighs in on fatal gyrocopter crash in Clay County
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed and caught fire Saturday morning on private property in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot and a passenger died in the crash in a Melrose area. The victims’ names have not been released.
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun at neighbors who were looking for lost dog
ALACHUA, Fla. – Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly firing a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning,...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
