The Cheyenne Post

Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record

Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
IDAHO STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Adopt a BLM Wild Horse or Burro During Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Bureau of Land Management will sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park. This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland, Wyo.
CHEYENNE, WY
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
CBS News

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup

Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
MONTANA STATE
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO
US News and World Report

Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs

DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Famed Grizzly Bear 399 Offspring Killed in Wyoming

On Tuesday, Wyoming Game and Officials killed one of grizzly bear 399’s four cubs. According to Dan Thompson, carnivore supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, a young grizzly, known as 1057, was captured and killed by officials due to behaving “highly human food conditioned.” He also revealed that it was because of “continued bold behavior around residences.”
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Sweetwater Downs Kicks Off 2022 Horse Racing Season

The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20. Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and their jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.
SPORTS
The Cheyenne Post

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 29th

Cheyenne has seen much success with data centers making their home in Cheyenne. I met with a new data center that has purchased land in our North Range Business Park. Bison Block Chain is a bitcoin mining operation that will be made up of 30,000 miners using an unbelievable amount of electricity. I did not know or understand this kind of business, but the education we received has helped me feel comfortable and excited about this investment. Congratulations to LEADS and Black Hills Energy.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming's state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

