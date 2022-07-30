www.thecheyennepost.com
Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record
Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
Adopt a BLM Wild Horse or Burro During Cheyenne Frontier Days
The Bureau of Land Management will sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park. This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland, Wyo.
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents
Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents. "How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on...
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Famed Grizzly Bear 399 Offspring Killed in Wyoming
On Tuesday, Wyoming Game and Officials killed one of grizzly bear 399’s four cubs. According to Dan Thompson, carnivore supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, a young grizzly, known as 1057, was captured and killed by officials due to behaving “highly human food conditioned.” He also revealed that it was because of “continued bold behavior around residences.”
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Sweetwater Downs Kicks Off 2022 Horse Racing Season
The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20. Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and their jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is Looking for a Few Good Troopers
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is happy to announce that we are accepting applications for the 104th Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy. We will be testing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 29th
Cheyenne has seen much success with data centers making their home in Cheyenne. I met with a new data center that has purchased land in our North Range Business Park. Bison Block Chain is a bitcoin mining operation that will be made up of 30,000 miners using an unbelievable amount of electricity. I did not know or understand this kind of business, but the education we received has helped me feel comfortable and excited about this investment. Congratulations to LEADS and Black Hills Energy.
