Skin Care

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has a Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin — & It's Less Than $20 Today Only

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
When something is Jennifer Aniston -approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion , we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand.

Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart , Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products.

While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream.

Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.01, originally $20.00

The Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream is a powerful, luxurious night cream that many Amazon shoppers swear by for their sensitive skin. This whole body cream is said to “instantly” deliver smoother, moisturized skin thanks to the ingredients like collagen , vitamin A, and vitamin E.

Perfect for both dry and sensitive skin, this cream can help with elasticity and fine lines. Per the brand, you should apply this cream all over at night after cleansing and toning.

One Amazon shopper called it a “life-changer,” adding, “This product works wonders my “laugh lines” have virtually vanished my teen asked what I did to make them disappear….. my lil secret!!!”

Another shopper said it’s the “best cream for sensitive skin” saying, “I love everything about this product… My skin is super sensitive. This doesn’t break me out! My face looks so much better. Also, you can use it during the day under your makeup. I tried it and it was awesome! I will purchase this again!”

You can also buy this cream on Mario Badescu’s site , where there’s a buy one, get one 40 percent off sale happening!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

