ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Vicky Cayetano Addresses Needs of Small Business, Farmers

By Our Advertising Partner
hawaiibusiness.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hawaiibusiness.com

Comments / 3

Albert Ayers
3d ago

talk talk talk talk this all politicians do is talk talk talk talk as soon as they get in office they just you turn and and do entirely something different than what they said they was going to do they never ever do what they say they're going to do ever

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Disposable Food Ware Ordinance to go into Effects

The full implementation of the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance starting September 6, 2022. Henry Gabriel, Recycling Branch Chief at the Dept. of Environmental Services, joined us to talk about the changes we’ll be seeing soon. Bill 40 was signed into law December 15, 2019, as Ordinance 19-30. The first...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Parks & Rec to accept online payments for fall classes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are ready for pickleball or mahjong, the Honolulu parks and recreation department are rolling out online payment for all activities, beginning with programs in the fall. Walk-in registration will still be offered, with cash and check accepted. Online payments can only be made with Visa and Mastercard credit or debit […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
KITV.com

Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Cayetano
travelnowsmart.com

Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Farmers
bigislandnow.com

HCCC Welcomes 5 New Correctional Graduates

The Department of Public Safety on Friday welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Thirty-five recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class 22-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
rtands.com

HART dealing with cracks along rail line

HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Makiki home with over 12 dogs forces residents to stay in a tent

A rundown house in Makiki is facing several violations, and some tenants are fed up with what they say has made their home unlivable. 'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter. Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a...
honolulumagazine.com

Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu

Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy