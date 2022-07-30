Vicky Cayetano Addresses Needs of Small Business, Farmers

www.hawaiibusiness.com
Albert Ayers
3d ago
talk talk talk talk this all politicians do is talk talk talk talk as soon as they get in office they just you turn and and do entirely something different than what they said they was going to do they never ever do what they say they're going to do ever
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
KHON2
Disposable Food Ware Ordinance to go into Effects
The full implementation of the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance starting September 6, 2022. Henry Gabriel, Recycling Branch Chief at the Dept. of Environmental Services, joined us to talk about the changes we’ll be seeing soon. Bill 40 was signed into law December 15, 2019, as Ordinance 19-30. The first...
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
Parks & Rec to accept online payments for fall classes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are ready for pickleball or mahjong, the Honolulu parks and recreation department are rolling out online payment for all activities, beginning with programs in the fall. Walk-in registration will still be offered, with cash and check accepted. Online payments can only be made with Visa and Mastercard credit or debit […]
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
With face masks now optional, officials worry that’s a risky situation. Mahealani Richardson explains UH's newly released data that shows trace amounts of JP-5 fuel in certain homes affected by Red Hill. Grandmother in critical condition after being run over by her own SUV in parking lot. Updated: 6...
KITV.com
Honolulu Parks and Recreation debuts online payment feature for program registration
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Parks and Recreation will unveil the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) in August, that allows for online payments for fall program registrations. Online registrations begin Monday, Aug. 22, for District I and II, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, for Districts III-V.
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
Native Hawaiians, voters encouraged to vote
Native Hawaiian organizations are encouraging everyone to vote especially Native Hawaiians.
travelnowsmart.com
Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
69th annual Healthy Baby Contest application deadline approaches
Contestants for the 69th annual Healthy Baby Contest can enter until Aug. 3.
bigislandnow.com
HCCC Welcomes 5 New Correctional Graduates
The Department of Public Safety on Friday welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Thirty-five recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class 22-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
rtands.com
HART dealing with cracks along rail line
HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
KITV.com
Makiki home with over 12 dogs forces residents to stay in a tent
A rundown house in Makiki is facing several violations, and some tenants are fed up with what they say has made their home unlivable. 'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter. Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a...
honolulumagazine.com
Best of HONOLULU 2022: The Best Food and Drinks on O‘ahu
Beholding Slice by HB Baking’s menu is like emerging from a black-and-white world into full color, from a drab mud pie landscape to one glittering with gold sprinkles. Heather Lukela, formerly the pastry chef at Top of Waikīkī, opened this shop last year, serving ice cream pie by the slice, including the Strawberry Shortcake—strawberry ice cream layered with yellow cake and birthday cake ice cream on a sugar cookie crust and topped with sparkly Fruity Pebbles. Cake, pie or ice cream? Now you don’t have to choose. —MC.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Local journalist on uncovering Big Island housing scandal; Sylvia Luke fights for LG position
Patricia Tummons of Environment Hawaiʻi shares how she discovered the affordable housing scandal on the Big Island | Full Story. Democratic House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke discusses targeted ads from Super PACs and her ambitions for the lieutenant governorship. Find more on the 2022 election here | Full Story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
KITV.com
'Keiki Kingdom' indoor playground replacing former Foodland store in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An indoor playground for kids is taking the place of the former Foodland store building on Beretania Street in Honolulu. A Honolulu company called “Keiki Kingdom” filed a $500,000 building permit Friday to renovate the former Foodland store into an indoor keiki playground.
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
Comments / 3