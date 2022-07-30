Vandersloot sparks Sky to victory over Liberty

www.cbsnews.com
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School
He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.
Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flirts with WNBA history after dropping 16 dimes vs. Mercury
The New York Liberty earned a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, largely due to the sensational and historic outing from Sabrina Ionescu. The star guard was electric on Sunday, scoring 10 points and dropping a stunning 16 assists in the victory. The 16 dimes tied her for the second most ever in a WNBA game, putting her on par with Courtney Vandersloot and Ticha Penicheiro, and was two assists shy of Vandersloot’s all-time single-game record of 18.
Fever, Dream seek to end skids
A losing streak will be snapped in College Park, Ga. on Wednesday night. The Indiana Fever will look to end their 14-game slide, while the host Atlanta Dream will try to end their four-game skid. With only five WNBA teams above the .500 mark, the Dream (12-18) remain in the...
Class of 2023 Five-Star forward KJ Evans commits to Oregon
Class of 2023 five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. has committed to Oregon, he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound power forward from Montverde (FL) Academy and the Team Durant AAU Program, chose Oregon over his other finalists which included Auburn, Kentucky, Arizona and UCF. “Role will be a stretch four that...
3 Trade Packages To Send Pacers’ Myles Turner To Bulls
There’s an old expression about the best-laid plans. Often, they don’t go the way you’d hoped. It happens to frequently apply in the NBA. Sometimes, a player acquisition makes more sense on paper than it ends up making in practice. A player may regress, or simply not fit with the pieces they already have in place.
Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central.
Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks
Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Lynx (12-19), who won their second straight game. Kayla McBride scored 15 points and Rachel Banham added 10 for Minnesota.
Chicago Cubs All-Star Ian Happ available: A look at 4 ideal trade destinations
With the Chicago Cubs struggling through another down season, it looks like Ian Happ has been made available. Jon Heyman
Lexi Thompson’s daily practice routine shows the dedication it takes to stay at the top of the sport
Golf fans often opine that being a professional golfer would be the best job in the world. While that may be true for some, it can sometimes be overlooked just how much hard work it takes to play at the highest level. Lexi Thompson, who is an 11-time LPGA Tour...
Illinois Basketball: Top 20 recruit set to take Illini visit
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff will be hosting one of the most talented young prospects in the nation on Monday. 2025 four-star combo guard Bryce Heard announced to Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the Illini on August 1.
Players with the most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
The world lost a great winner and civil rights icon Sunday when it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had died peacefully at the age of 88. Russell is, quite simply, the greatest winner in NBA history and arguably in all of team sports. He won a record 11 championships, went 10-0 in Game 7s and won five league MVP awards, among many other accomplishments. He also was a leader in the fight for social justice and racial equality.
NBA Legend and Boston Celtics Great Bill Russell Dead at 88
Bill Russell -- one of the greatest and most accomplished NBA players of all time -- has died. The announcement came courtesy of Bill's own official social media page, which posted Sunday with a sad update. The text says BR passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The exact circumstances of his death weren't discussed further.
Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
