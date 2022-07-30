Man charged in shooting of 49-year-old in West Garfield Park

www.cbsnews.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
Dyanla Rainey murder: Maywood police release photos of car wanted in her shooting death
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a former Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month. The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
Concealed carry holder shot her friend during argument in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
A woman with a concealed carry license pulled out her gun and shot her friend in the leg as they fought inside a car in Rogers Park last month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ashley Gomez, 30, is charged with felony aggravated battery by discharging a firearm. Gomez and the 29-year-old victim...
2 Chicago police officers maced while attempting to make arrest on West Side, department says
Two Chicago police officers were sprayed with tear gas while making an arrest in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Monday night. A woman approached the two officers as they placed the man into custody, sprayed tear gas at them and ran.
Shots fired inside Pace bus traveling on Bishop Ford Freeway
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
Four Wounded, Including Security Guard, in Gunfire Exchange at University Village Apartment Complex Near UIC Campus
Four people, including a security guard, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at an apartment complex steps from the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Monday, police said. According to authorities, at least one of the wounded was last listed in critical condition. Around 10:45...
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
