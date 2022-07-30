ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged in shooting of 49-year-old in West Garfield Park

CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Fire Department#Violent Crime#Cbs#West Garfield#West Fifth Avenue#Mt Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy