Letter To The Editor: Fundraising For New Library Hits $5 Million Mark

WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
Belmont Announces Grant Program For Small Businesses Impacted By Covid-19
The Town of Belmont, through the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, has established the COVID-19 Small Business Grant program which will provide up to $10,000 to assist in the stabilization of existing small businesses in Belmont which experienced significant business disruption and losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues
A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
National Purple Heart Day Observation At Vets Memorial Clay Pit Pond On Sunday, Aug.7, 1 PM
Photo: Residents of Belmont, veterans and Purple Heart recipients are invited to attend this special event. The Town of Belmont will honor and observe National Purple Heart Day on Sunday, August 7 at 1 p.m. at the new Belmont Veterans Memorial at Clay Pit Pond off Concord Avenue and across from Belmont High School.
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
Developer asks to amend Hudson’s retirement zoning district
HUDSON – Toll Brothers, the luxury home company that built the Enclave at Hudson, is seeking an amendment to the town’s Retirement Community Overlay Zoning District. The proposed amendment, which Toll Brothers presented at a Planning Board meeting on July 19, would exclude the floor areas of finished basements from the living space restrictions of retirement communities.
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Southcoast Health Announces New Physician in Chief of Surgical Services
Dennis LaRock, MD, has accepted the position of Physician in Chief of Surgical Services at Southcoast Health, officials announced this week. In this role, Dr. LaRock will oversee the surgical departments of the Brain and Spine Center, Ear Nose and Throat services, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Plastics, Thoracic Surgery, Trauma and Urology at Southcoast Health.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Pepperell woman finds true calling with Chompers Goatscaping
Charleyne Stumpf doesn’t go many places these days without her hardworking herd of four-footed friends, 10 goats who are more than happy to clear land through her cleverly named business Chompers Goatscaping. “They all like different vegetation, like people with food preferences, and they have their own different personalities,...
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
