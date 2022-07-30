Skis and carriages: Surprising ways Amazon delivers to remote areas

www.wfxrtv.com
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Turlock Fire crews salvage packages after Amazon van catches fire
TURLOCK – An Amazon delivery van caught fire in a Turlock neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. The scene was along the 1000 block of Serr Drive. Turlock Fire crews responded just after 4 p.m. and found flames shooting from the vehicle's engine compartment. Firefighters went to work and were able to put the flames out quickly, saving many packages. It's unknown how many packages were damaged or destroyed in the fire, however. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
