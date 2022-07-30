ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Watch: A fan yells ' ... Saudi Royal Family' at Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Bedminster

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPpE8_0gyuYVFE00
Photo by Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Friday marked the opening round of the third LIV Golf Series event. This week, the Greg Norman-led, Saudi-backed circuit is in New Jersey at Trump Bedminster. Former President Donald Trump was at his golf course Thursday for the pro-am where he played with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

While Phil Mickelson didn’t play in the pro-am, he was good to go for the start of the event. When he stepped up to the first tee, a fan in the crowd thought it was the perfect time for a heckle.

If you’ve ever seen “Happy Gilmore,” this spectator was very much like Donald in his trash-talk execution. It was perfectly timed.

It’s unsure exactly what the fan yelled, as Twitter has been going back and forth between:

“Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!” and “You work for the Saudi Royal Family!”

Either way, the players who decided to desert the PGA Tour are hearing it this week in New Jersey, despite many in attendance being seemingly unfazed by the looming dark cloud that follows the LIV Golf Series due to its backers.

LIV Golf has long been criticized as a way for the Kingdom to sportswash its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Details on arrest of Robert Gamez emerge; three-time PGA Tour winner said he 'does not remember anything,' per report

Details surrounding the arrest of three-time PGA Tour winner Robert Gamez were released Tuesday. Gamez, 54, was allegedly seen touching the buttocks of an unidentified female victim late Saturday evening at a pool party in the 5600 block of Masters Boulevard, located in the Bay Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, Gamez was lying on a medical stretcher after being grabbed around the neck by a male who witnessed the alleged incident. Gamez allegedly fell to the ground and was admitted to Dr. Phillips Hospital, according to an incident report from the Orange County Corrections Office.
BAY HILL, FL
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Golf Course#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events

With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
GOLF
ESPN

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald unsure about availability of LIV players

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but said he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy