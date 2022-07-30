Gift Shop Features Handmade, Unique Items

Businesses in downtown Gadsden want dangerous and illegal car stunts to stop after they said there's been an uptick in the antics over recent weeks. A video from a Downtown Gadsden Inc. security camera shows two cars spinning out on July 15th around 2:15 in the morning at the intersection of Broad and 7th Streets. One car came dangerously close to the other. Their tracks can still be seen along Broad Street.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO