Fort Payne, AL

Gift Shop Features Handmade, Unique Items

 3 days ago
AL.com

15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations

There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Drive-thru Taste Test: Scooter’s Coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows Payton and I love our coffee. So, when the new Scooter’s Coffee opened around downtown Huntsville, we naturally had to check it out for ourselves!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Concerts on the Green canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of Seleno at Bridge Street

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Seleno at Bridge Street, a 244-unit multifamily property located in Huntsville, Alabama. Cushman & Wakefield’s Craig Hey and Andrew Brown represented the seller, Twenty Lake Holdings, in the transaction. The multifamily property was acquired...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
AL.com

$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro

Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bob Baron

He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Business owners want dangerous car stunts to stop in downtown Gadsden

Businesses in downtown Gadsden want dangerous and illegal car stunts to stop after they said there's been an uptick in the antics over recent weeks. A video from a Downtown Gadsden Inc. security camera shows two cars spinning out on July 15th around 2:15 in the morning at the intersection of Broad and 7th Streets. One car came dangerously close to the other. Their tracks can still be seen along Broad Street.
GADSDEN, AL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Trenton, GA USA

I was thinking of my Granny, who passed almost 2 years ago, August 1. She was one person that I knew loved me more than anyone. This heart made me smile. Thank you.
TRENTON, GA
wrganews.com

Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”

Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
ROME, GA
WAFF

Alabama A&M mourns the loss of recent graduate and former cheerleader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say Chi McDade was shot and killed Tuesday night by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Antonio Burks. Her death rocked the Alabama A&M community to the core, especially those in her cheerleader circle. “She was kind-hearted, she was always willing to give, and she had a smile...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

