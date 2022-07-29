A CPA From Sioux City Was Cleared of Charges of Submitting False Tax Returns

An excited Scott Pageler won first place in the “Open 4 Business” contest, held in Pella Monday afternoon. The competition pit five contestants against each other to see who had the best presentation from a main street business. Scott, who owns Hardware Hank and Flooring in Le Mars, presented his idea for a mobile flooring business, which is designed to come to the customer’s front door. The idea won over the judges, who awarded Pageler the top prize, 20-thousand dollars, to pursue his idea. The funds come from the Main Street Iowa program, of the Iowa Department of Economic Development.

LE MARS, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO