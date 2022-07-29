A CPA From Sioux City Was Cleared of Charges of Submitting False Tax Returns

www.bloggingbigblue.com
Sioux City CPA Found Not Guilty of Filing False Tax Returns
A federal jury on Thursday found a partner at Sioux City’s oldest accounting firm not guilty of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fraudulent information to IRS auditors. David Schmit, of Sioux City, was tried in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on two counts of filing...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
Sioux City Journal
29-year-old Sioux City man gets five years in prison for smoking weed with minor
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, which was reduced from distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, a Class B felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online
A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Antonio Rockwood, 24. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Rockwood is wanted on a warrant issued by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape. Rockwood walked away from...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
Fairgoers share their favorite parts of the Plymouth County Fair
The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets a dozen years in federal prison for shooting woman outside of Mavericks
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Rudy Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council advances Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project
SIOUX CITY — By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project. The project has two sites: Hamilton Boulevard and West Third Street, which includes the...
KLEM
Scott and Lisa Pageler Celebrate Win in “Open 4 Business” Contest
An excited Scott Pageler won first place in the “Open 4 Business” contest, held in Pella Monday afternoon. The competition pit five contestants against each other to see who had the best presentation from a main street business. Scott, who owns Hardware Hank and Flooring in Le Mars, presented his idea for a mobile flooring business, which is designed to come to the customer’s front door. The idea won over the judges, who awarded Pageler the top prize, 20-thousand dollars, to pursue his idea. The funds come from the Main Street Iowa program, of the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
KLEM
Saturday News, July 30
Saturday at the Plymouth County Fair promises to be a great one. The biggest 4H event, the swine show, will take place this morning, Pet and rabbit shows mark the afternoon judging events. Plymouth County Fair Board member Candace Nash says these are the things that make the fair exciting.
kscj.com
MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER. 35-YEAR-OLD SANTANA MCCAULEY WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 28 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON. PROSECUTORS SAY LAST DECEMBER 2ND IN MACY, MCCAULEY FLED FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, DRIVING THROUGH A BACK YARD, ONTO A...
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
