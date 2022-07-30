Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

www.kagstv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for himAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Comments / 0