Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips

SheKnows
General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again
The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
Why Did Duane Henry Leave 'NCIS'? The Real Reason Is Quite Sad
The reason NCIS has been so successful since 2003 is that the show sheds light on what life is like for law enforcement officials as they try to solve crimes. After 21 seasons, NCIS has a dedicated fan base that's devoted to finding out how things are going to play out with each character.
‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?
The women of 'The Bachelorette' experience some rejections from the men this season, but does Rachel leave early?
Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor
Janelle Pierzina, Pooch, and other former Houseguests had thoughts after Big Brother's latest shocking scene.
“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met
As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘NCIS’ Cast Members Starting to Reveal Pics Before Season 20 Begins Filming
Season 20 of the long-running NCIS is shaping up behind the scenes. The cast and crew are hard at work filming new episodes and they’re promising big things in store. Cast members have started posting hype videos on their social media accounts and fans are eating up every second they can get.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
