(Redwood Falls MN-) It's day one of three for Farmfest 2022 at the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls in southwest Minnesota. Farm safety demonstrations are first on the agenda and continue throughout the three days. There's a morning forum today with candidates vying for U-S House in the hotly-contested First District race in southern Minnesota. There's also a forum with congressional candidates on ag and rural issues. In the afternoon, a discussion of "must haves" in the 2023 Farm Bill which lawmakers have started working on. There's also a presentation entitled "Changing Hands" on farm estate and succession planning. Tomorrow, one of the highlights is a forum featuring candidates for Minnesota governor.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO