www.willmarradio.com
Related
willmarradio.com
Milton Thorseth
Milton A. Thorseth, 73, of Murdock, Minnesota, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Bethesda Lutheran Church north of Murdock, on Monday, August 8, 2022, and will continue, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Bethesda Lutheran Church Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
willmarradio.com
Pearl Johnson
Pearl A. Johnson, age 94 of Willmar, passed away Monday, August 1, at Bethesda Grand in Will…
willmarradio.com
P. Pfeifer
Pamela A. Pfeifer, 73 of Paynesville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital…
willmarradio.com
Willmar native writes paranormal thriller
(Willmar MN-) Willmar native Zack Thelen-Liebl has written a book called Chasing Shadows: Genesis. It's a paranormal thriller set in St. Paul in 1924... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Thelen-Liebl ran for mayor of Willmar 8 years ago, and now lives in Stillwater and works full time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
It'll be steamy Tuesday at Rockin Robbins in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The final Rockin Robbins show of 2022 takes place tonight at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. Opening act Steer Clear hits the stage at 5 p.m., and headline The Fabulous Armadillos play starting at 630 p.m. It's going to be hot, so please bring water and dress appropriately. The Willmar Rotary Club's Michelle Goltz says there will be food and drink available for purchase at the park, and the 4 Seasons Shelter is air conditioned and will be available for people to cool off...
willmarradio.com
Jones and Freitag
Man, woman accused of raping 13-year-old in Danube. (Olivia MN-) A man from Renville and a woman from Willmar were arraigned Friday on charges a…
willmarradio.com
August 1st marks 20 years since the disappearance of Danny Newville
(New London MN-) Monday marks 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville disappeared after attending a house party in New London. Blogger Joy Baker says since Newville had recently been in the Kandiyohi County Jail, many were quick to discount his disappearance as being drug-related... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Teen accused of driving drunk and killing Willmar woman has court appearance Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman last month has a court appearance coming up Wednesday. A "Rule 8" hearing will be held for 18-year-old Daniel Lohse before Judge Stephanie Beckman in Kandiyohi County District Court at 2:45 p.m. Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including Criminal Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Storms bring strong winds, rain along MN River Valley
(Olivia MN-) People in Renville and Redwood Counties may be waking up to storm damage after strong winds moved through shortly after midnight. 60 mile an hour wind readings were recorded in a band from Marshall and Granite Falls, along the Minnesota River Valley and into the Twin Cities. Thousands of customers lost power. Willmar recorded a tenth of an inch of rain from the system but heavier readings likely occurred to the south. Some parts of the Twin Cities recorded an inch or more of rain.
willmarradio.com
Man who was shot by Willmar police has court appearance Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A settlement conference takes place Wednesday for a Willmar man who was shot by police, and later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. 56-year-old August Lafeen is charged with 6 counts of terroristic threats for an incident at a Willmar apartment building December 16th in which he is accused of threatening his probation officer, then refusing to drop a replica gun when confronted by police. Lafeen was shot and wounded in the incident. He will appear before Judge Melissa Listug for a settlement conference Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., and a jury trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court. LeFeen remains jailed on $100,000 unconditional bail.
willmarradio.com
Farmfest begins Tuesday...farm safety, candidate forums and Farm Bill wish list discussion
(Redwood Falls MN-) It's day one of three for Farmfest 2022 at the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls in southwest Minnesota. Farm safety demonstrations are first on the agenda and continue throughout the three days. There's a morning forum today with candidates vying for U-S House in the hotly-contested First District race in southern Minnesota. There's also a forum with congressional candidates on ag and rural issues. In the afternoon, a discussion of "must haves" in the 2023 Farm Bill which lawmakers have started working on. There's also a presentation entitled "Changing Hands" on farm estate and succession planning. Tomorrow, one of the highlights is a forum featuring candidates for Minnesota governor.
willmarradio.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 10:29PM CDT until August 02 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA...REDWOOD...EASTERN YELLOW MEDICINE AND WESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES... At 1029 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Montevideo to Wood Lake to 8 miles north of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Stingers Blast Larks
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers crushed the Bismarck Larks tonight, 27-2. The Stingers made Northwoods League history tonight by winning a game by 25 runs. The previous record was held by the Mankato Moondogs when they beat a team by 23 runs in 2018. Willmar surpassed that margin tonight. Their 27 runs scored also equals the second most runs ever scored in a Northwoods League game.
willmarradio.com
Inmate dies in the Swift County Jail
(Benson MN-) An inmate in the Swift County Jail in Benson has died while in custody. According to Sheriff John Holtz, early Tuesday morning they discovered a 45-year-old man, originally from Bismarck ND, dead in his cell. He had been arrested Monday for DUI by Benson Police. Holtz says the death is currently under investigation by the Minnesota BCA.
willmarradio.com
Severe Weather Statement issued August 02 at 11:00PM CDT until August 03 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA... REDWOOD...SOUTHEASTERN YELLOW MEDICINE AND WESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for.
willmarradio.com
Man arrested after lengthy SWAT team standoff south of Dassel
(Dassel MN-) A rural Dassel man is under arrest after a lengthy standoff with police and SWAT units in Meeker County. The sheriff's Department says at 9:45 p.m. last night they arrested 31-year-old Aaron Peterson whom they say had threatened to shoot some family members. The standoff began at 5:30...
Comments / 0