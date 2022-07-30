Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell

klaq.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Victims of massacre were ‘innocent people enjoying beautiful Saturday,’ mayor says
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost three years after a gunman motivated by racial hate shattered the peace of one of America’s safest cities, city leaders honored the victims and family members of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart. “A gunman traveled 10 hours – and I still think about […]
Smart Tips for El Paso Drivers In a School Zone During Traffic
Some parents in El Paso are learning how to get back into the back-to-school groove. One of those lessons we have to learn all over again is how to handle back-to-school traffic. As for me, I had forgotten what it was like to be dealing with back-to-school traffic. This past...
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
KVIA
Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Juárez activists are calling on Mexican authorities to stop the flow of untreated wastewater entering...
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers
The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
H & H Car Wash Owner, El Paso Legend, Maynard Haddad Has Died
The former owner of the iconic El Paso car wash was 88 years old. Maynard Haddad passed away Thursday. His business, H & H Car Wash, was a uniquely "El Paso" business. It was practically a legend. Where else in El Paso ... anywhere for that matter ... could you get your car washed while you enjoyed some absolutely fantastic Mexican food and chatted with others from all over the area and from all walks of life.
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural
Here's how you can help the world-renowned Portuguese artist Bordalo II before he and his team arrive in El Paso for a unique and larger-than-life 3-D art installation in August. After a long five years, the Green Hope Project and community partners have come together to invite Bordalo II to...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
