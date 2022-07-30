Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?

klaq.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
everythinglubbock.com
Victims of massacre were ‘innocent people enjoying beautiful Saturday,’ mayor says
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost three years after a gunman motivated by racial hate shattered the peace of one of America’s safest cities, city leaders honored the victims and family members of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart. “A gunman traveled 10...
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
Smart Tips for El Paso Drivers In a School Zone During Traffic
Some parents in El Paso are learning how to get back into the back-to-school groove. One of those lessons we have to learn all over again is how to handle back-to-school traffic. As for me, I had forgotten what it was like to be dealing with back-to-school traffic. This past...
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
cbs4local.com
Pet overpopulation at Las Cruces animal shelter leaves for 'difficult decision-making'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Summertime is the busiest time of the year for animal shelters. Some animals at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley are waiting for their forever home. Shelter employees said it’s a race against time and the odds are stacked against pets.
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
Unsung Heroes Of El Paso – Our Utility Workers
El Paso's first responders and health care workers are amazing people who deserve our thanks and appreciation. There are others in El Paso, equally deserving. We are sooooo dependent on electricity yet rarely give it a thought ... until it goes out. That is when some highly trained peeps get going and our very lives depend on them getting things handled. The lineman, and women, of El Paso Electric are ready to go on a moments notice to restore power and work constantly to maintain it.
Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
Cartel to driver in fatal crash: Don’t stop for Border Patrol
Two brothers – one who was paying off his debt to smugglers and another getting paid for driving unauthorized migrants from El Paso to Albuquerque – are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street. A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening. Las Cruces Police Department […]
H & H Car Wash Owner, El Paso Legend, Maynard Haddad Has Died
The former owner of the iconic El Paso car wash was 88 years old. Maynard Haddad passed away Thursday. His business, H & H Car Wash, was a uniquely "El Paso" business. It was practically a legend. Where else in El Paso ... anywhere for that matter ... could you get your car washed while you enjoyed some absolutely fantastic Mexican food and chatted with others from all over the area and from all walks of life.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
KVIA
Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Juárez activists are calling on Mexican authorities to stop the flow of untreated wastewater entering...
