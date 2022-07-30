ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions: Here’s How Much An Illinois Winner Would Get

By Riley O'Neil
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Mega Millions: Illinois Resident Wins $1.28B Jackpot

Earlier this week, a patron stepped into the Speedy Cafe Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. And with the Mega Millions jackpot at the third largest amount in U.S. lottery history, why not purchase a ticket?. They took their lottery ticket home and awaited the...
$1.28 billion Mega Millions pot awaits winner

For the third time in the history of the national lottery game, Mega-Millions, the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion to $1.28 billion at the last report. At the current rate, it would register as the second largest jackpot in the lottery’s history, only behind 2018’s drawing that awarded $1.5 billion.
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

