Suburban Illinois Woman Loses $16,000 In Phone Scam

97zokonline.com
Related
You Won’t Believe This News About Walmart’s Reported ‘Fraud’ That Was Just Filed By The FTC In Court
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Walmart for allowing fraudsters to use its money transfer services to take hundreds of millions of dollars from customers in scams. Yikes! On last Tuesday, June 28, the FTC filed a civil penalty complaint i...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Don't Fall Victim to the USPS Tracking Text Message Scam
For decades, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has served as a reliable and convenient way to send and receive mail around the U.S. Unfortunately, the mail service provider has become yet another vehicle scammers are using to gain access to online data. A scam that has been making its rounds for months now is the USPS tracking text scam.
I stole $20,000 from a woman in a romance scam – it changed my life and I now investigate other fraudsters
ROMANCE scams are on the rise and it has cost Americans more money than any other scheme over the last five years. According to the Federal Trade Commission, people have reported more than $1.3billion in losses to love scams since 2017. Last year alone losses totaled $547million, an increase of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam
The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
FOXBusiness
Walmart faces lawsuit after employee allegedly hits woman with shopping carts
Walmart is facing a lawsuit after one of its employees allegedly knocked over a woman while pushing a line of shopping carts last year. The woman, Beverly Robinson, says an employee at a Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, struck her while she was transferring items into a cart, according to Business Insider.
Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout
people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
Exact dates Americans have to apply for up to $750 checks before they go out this summer – can you claim?
MONEY deadlines are fast approaching – with some coming up by the end of the month. To help offset high inflation, various states and cities are sending out money to residents. Many of these relief programs are being offered in the form of tax rebates. While some are sent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why 'Hero' Who Killed Indiana Mall Shooter Will Avoid Legal Issues
"While the mall had a policy not allowing guns within the mall, that prohibition likely does not constitute––alone––a violation of the law," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
Attorney General says Pritzker-connected work comp fraud case referred to appellate prosecutor
(The Center Square) – There could be a criminal case filed in the alleged workers’ compensation fraud case fraught with political implications that allegedly includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Slate
“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”
This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
U.S. Postal Service To Lose 50,000 People
Management of the U.S. Postal Services, bloated with too many employees to make money, plans to cut or lose 50,000 workers in the next few years. It is about time. Unfortunately, USPS also plans to hire additional workers. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plans were outlined by Route Fifty: “Right now, to get to break even, […]
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7