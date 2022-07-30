ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Suburban Illinois Woman Loses $16,000 In Phone Scam

By Riley O'Neil
97ZOK
97ZOK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
97zokonline.com

Comments / 7

Related
MarketRealist

Don't Fall Victim to the USPS Tracking Text Message Scam

For decades, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has served as a reliable and convenient way to send and receive mail around the U.S. Unfortunately, the mail service provider has become yet another vehicle scammers are using to gain access to online data. A scam that has been making its rounds for months now is the USPS tracking text scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Western Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Western Springs, IL
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam

The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Fraud#Patch Com
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FTC
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

U.S. Postal Service To Lose 50,000 People

Management of the U.S. Postal Services, bloated with too many employees to make money, plans to cut or lose 50,000 workers in the next few years. It is about time. Unfortunately, USPS also plans to hire additional workers.  Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plans were outlined by Route Fifty: “Right now, to get to break even, […]
ECONOMY
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy