96.7 The Eagle Welcomes Bret Michaels to Rivets Stadium, Sept 17th!

8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Illinois Newbie’s First Time Ever in Chicago for Lollapalooza
Going to events like Lollapalooza was something that I've dreamed about ever since I was a kid. And if you were to tell 13-year-old Olivia that she'd be given the opportunity to go for her job in the future, she would never have believed you. As the new Digital Managing...
Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?
I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
WIFR
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?
I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
Rockford Day is on its way. The city wants everybody to get involved
ROCKFORD — With Aug. 15 approaching, the city is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and more to get involved with Rockford Day festivities. Rockford Day, also known as 815 Day, was established in 2016. It takes the date Aug. 15, or 8/15, which mirrors the city’s primary area code, and makes it a local holiday.
Be Honest, Do You Think This Illinois Mall Is Thriving Or Surviving?
I've been writing a lot about dying and abandoned malls lately, I thought it was only right to write about a mall in my own hometown of Rockford, Illinois. After thinking about it, I decided to make a trip out to CherryVale Mall in Rockford and see for myself if this mall could be categorized under "dying malls". Since I watch so many YouTube videos of dying malls in Illinois, I feel like I'm an expert now (lol).
Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford
At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
Illinois High School Cheerleaders Need Your Help This Season
It's just about time to go back to school and this year, the Jefferson High School cheerleaders need your help. As much as we wish summer would last for months, it's coming to an end soon and you can already smell back to school in the air. It's the chillier...
Rockford Scanner™: Bad accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 2:15 AM in the area of Broadway and 14th. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. Sources are reporting injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. Extrication was being...
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford, Two Ambulances Needed
At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to Spring Creek Road and N Perryville Road in Rockford for a auto accident. This is being reported as a two vehicle accident with multiple injuries, two ambulances were needed at the scene for the injured. The extent of injuries is...
Does Raising Cane’s Have The Best Chicken Fingers In Illinois?
You will struggle to find someone who doesn't agree with that headline statement. People are driving some distance to get an order of these chicken fingers. Just this week, on The Steve Shannon Show, we asked what businesses you'd love to see come to Rockford. We posted the question on Facebook and hundreds of votes later, and after all the counting, there was a clear 'winner'.
Rockford Scanner™: MABAS Box 11 For A Structure Fire In Machesney Park
It happened around 6:30 am in the 1000 block of Bunting. A MABAS Box 11 was toned out. Several area fire departments responded to assist. The fire is now under control. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!
5 Highly Rated Places to Enjoy A Meal With Your Dog in Rockford, Illinois
If we were playing the game "Never Have I Ever" right now I would have to say I have NEVER taken one of my dogs to a restaurant with me. I have zero problems with people bringing their dogs along to enjoy a meal at a restaurant's outdoor space, if anything I'm a bit envious. Two of my dogs are rescues and weren't properly socialized as puppies, and we're still working on teaching our youngest dog, Gentry some manners. So, none of my dogs are what you would call restaurant appropriate.
