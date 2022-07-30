ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida

By James Smith
mommypoppins.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mommypoppins.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron

Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters

RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fit*Life*Travel

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
BRADENTON, FL
consultant360.com

Obstructed Hemivagina and Ipsilateral Renal Anomaly Syndrome in a 10-Year-Old

Pediatric Resident, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Jacksonville, FL. 2Family Medicine Residency Program, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL. 3Emergency Department, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Jacksonville, FL. CITATION:. Gunderson C, Roberts C, Perez V. Obstructed hemivagina and ipsilateral renal anomaly syndrome in a 10-year-old patient. Consultant. Published online August 2, 2022. doi:10.25270/con.2022.08.000003.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Jacksonville Daily Record

George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation

Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Travel Info#Amelia Island#The Beaches#Sand Beach#Things To Do#Family Activities
Action News Jax

First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, Richard Clark, presented a plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine. It is currently conducting a Transit-Oriented Development study to create a model for planning development.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
getnews.info

Pure Harmony Medspa, located in Jacksonville Beach, FL, provides every one of its patients with state-of-the-art medical spa care

Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy