Amelia Island with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island, Florida

mommypoppins.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Small Businesses In Florida Are Getting Crushed By InflationMatt LillywhiteFlorida State
Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
North Florida’s electric futureLauren FoxFlorida State
60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In FloridaBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Related
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
News4Jax.com
Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
Zoës Kitchen closing some Jacksonville locations, will become Cava Grill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zoës Kitchen is out and Panera Bread is in at Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Mediterranean inspired restaurant chain had a sign taped to its door Tuesday stating that it's closing Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the other end of the shopping center, workers were putting the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters
RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
‘Get out the water!’: Sharks seen in shallow water on Florida beach
A video shows two sharks swimming very close to the shore at a north Florida beach on Saturday.
consultant360.com
Obstructed Hemivagina and Ipsilateral Renal Anomaly Syndrome in a 10-Year-Old
Pediatric Resident, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Jacksonville, FL. 2Family Medicine Residency Program, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL. 3Emergency Department, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Jacksonville, FL. CITATION:. Gunderson C, Roberts C, Perez V. Obstructed hemivagina and ipsilateral renal anomaly syndrome in a 10-year-old patient. Consultant. Published online August 2, 2022. doi:10.25270/con.2022.08.000003.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
First Coast News
'Everybody thinks his name is Tony Boselli, but it's not': Behind-the-scenes with the Boselli family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She's the youngest of Tony and Ansli Boselli's five children. For most of our interview, she smiled and didn't chatter much. She was polite enough to wait for her turn. Then, when she got the microphone, Ansli Boselli, who's turning 13, lit up with some spunky...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SPOTLIGHT: Keith Urban returns to Jacksonville for two nights
Jacksonville, Fl — Keith Urban fans will have two chances to see their favorite performer in Jacksonville this week. Urban’s ‘The Speed of Now’ tour, with special guest Ingrid Andress, will be at Daily’s Place on Thursday and Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp are home against...
First Coast News
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
Man bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday afternoon, a witness told First Coast News. Nadya Hicks, 16, was surfing near 12th Avenue South at when she heard screams from about 30-feet away. Hicks said she swam over to the man in distress and gave him her surfboard to help him get to shore.
First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, Richard Clark, presented a plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine. It is currently conducting a Transit-Oriented Development study to create a model for planning development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
Man’s leg ‘left in shreds’ after he is mauled by ‘shark’ off Florida coast as lifeguards race to save him
A MAN’S leg has been left in shreds after he was mauled by what was believed to be a shark off a Florida coast as lifeguards raced to save him. Witnesses at the scene in Jacksonville said they did not see a shark in the water, so they can’t confirm if that is what injured the man.
JEA: Power restored after outage affecting customers in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Power has been restored. UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: The power outage is now affecting 638 customers. Crews are still assessing the cause. Crews are working to restore power to 1,463 customers in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside neighborhood on Monday, according to JEA’s website. The...
getnews.info
Pure Harmony Medspa, located in Jacksonville Beach, FL, provides every one of its patients with state-of-the-art medical spa care
Pure Harmony Med Spa offers a PDO Thread Butt Lift process for a more lifted and youthful appearance. Contact now for a consultation. Pure Harmony Med Spa is now offering the PDO Thread Butt Lift, a minimally invasive procedure that can help lift and contour the buttocks. The PDO Thread Butt Lift is an FDA-approved treatment that uses threads to lift and tighten the skin. The procedure is performed using anesthesia and takes about 60 minutes. This treatment uses special threads to lift and contour the buttocks, providing a more lifted and toned appearance. Results can be seen soon and are long-lasting.
Comments / 0