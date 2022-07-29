Realism Is More Than Restraint

Recent efforts by the Biden administration to re-engage with the region through the Middle East Air Defense Alliance may have far-reaching implications. The U.S. policy of “security for oil” has remained the prime source of defense for the Gulf states. Throughout the Cold War, the United States remained focused on Middle Eastern security to contain the Soviet expansion in the region. After the collapse of the USSR, the persistent U.S. presence in the region was attributed to the goal of preventing the rise of rogue states, militant non-state actors, and anti-American sentiments in the predominantly Muslim region. However, such a policy backlashed, throwing the region into the flames of civil war, sectarian clashes, and more violent terrorist activities, resulting in the loss of local and American lives—both civilian and military. During the Obama and Trump administrations, the United States transformed its regional policy to one of “leading from behind,” disassociating itself from the regional chaos. Nevertheless, recent efforts by the Biden administration to re-engage with the region through the Middle East Air Defense Alliance (MEAD) may have far-reaching implications.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO