Realism Is More Than Restraint

nationalinterest.org
Related
Washington Examiner
Pentagon isn’t seeing ‘real, substantive change’ in Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a senior military official said there isn't "substantive change" in some Ukrainian territories. The official's comments come less than 24 hours after at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed by artillery blasts in the penal colony of the eastern Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where more than 900 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the battle for Mariupol were being held after they surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant.
nationalinterest.org
Nuclear Risks: Russia’s Ukraine War Could End in Disaster
The Russo-Ukrainian War could yet go nuclear, and expanding war aims could push Russia over the brink. As the Russo-Ukrainian War grinds on, both Russia and Ukraine have adjusted their strategic objectives. Russia abandoned its initial goal of seizing Kyiv and installing a pro-Russian government after facing fierce Ukrainian resistance, and is now focusing on conquering Eastern Ukraine and annexing significant portions of Ukraine’s southern territory. Ukraine’s minimum objectives include reestablishing its prewar borders, with political leaders occasionally suggesting that Ukraine should expand its ambitions to reclaiming territory lost to Russia in Crimea and the Donbas region since 2014.
nationalinterest.org
Arms Alone Cannot Win the Peace in Ukraine
Broadening the negotiations to involve the United States and Russia, as well as the European Union, offers tangible benefits and should make it possible for Putin to make concessions to Ukraine. On February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine and began Europe’s largest conflict since World War II. Prior to the invasion,...
nationalinterest.org
Will the War in Ukraine Give a Boost to Israeli Defense Exports?
Amid the fallout of Russia’s war against Ukraine, there are growing signs that acquisitions of Israeli defense products by European clients could substantially increase. As European states reassess their security situation amid the fallout of Russia’s war against Ukraine, there are growing signs that acquisitions of Israeli defense products by European clients—and not only European clients—could substantially increase.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia Blows Up Its Ammunition While Trying to Hide From HIMARS: Report
Russian forces created a smoke screen to protect themselves from HIMARS while unloading ammunition from a train in Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukraine said.
Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine
Republican Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger made the calls after the Georgian Legion tweeted about knowing the positions of Russian ammo depots.
Florida political group defends its ties with Russia after FBI alleges they teamed up with Kremlin agents in a 'brazen' attempt to interfere with US elections
A Florida political group defended its ties with Russia on Friday after an FBI investigation. The FBI alleged that Kremlin agents worked with the socialist group in an attempt to influence US elections. Prosecutors allege the 'brazen' conspiracy was years in the making and spanned multiple political groups. A Florida...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wake Up! We're at War | Opinion
Protecting basic human needs like food and shelter is what people fight for, go to war for. And it's these basics that are under direct assault by Russia, in Ukraine and around the world. The knock-on effects of the war are leaving an untold number of people hungry and—as the seasons change—out in the cold.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Ukraine's Western Arsenal Grows as MARS II Missiles Hit the Front Lines
German weapons manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann touts the missiles as uniting "maximum precision with long range."
nationalinterest.org
Hit Job? Russian Official-Turned-Defector Hospitalized in Europe
In late March, Anatoly Chubais resigned from his position as Russia's global climate envoy and went into exile in Turkey. Anatoly Chubais, Russia’s former deputy prime minister and one of the country’s most powerful figures during the 1990s, reportedly entered an intensive-care unit within a European hospital on Sunday, according to RFERL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark
Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
International Business Times
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
nationalinterest.org
Why Do Americans Distrust Foreign Aid?
While Americans are apprehensive of foreign aid in general, especially showing a preference that has reduced international engagement, aid still serves America’s national interests. While many Americans view foreign aid as a “blank check” to fund corrupt foreign regimes, aid is crucial to meet pressing needs, including protecting critical...
Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
If America’s Left Wants to Win, They Have to First Learn To Fight [opinion]
Likes, shares, and retweets aren’t going to hack it. Protestors for women's rights gather on a American street.Photo: Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images. Towards the end of the school year, high school students near me staged a walkout to bring attention to the fight for abortion rights.
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death
For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
nationalinterest.org
Could the Middle East Air Defense Alliance Backfire?
Recent efforts by the Biden administration to re-engage with the region through the Middle East Air Defense Alliance may have far-reaching implications. The U.S. policy of “security for oil” has remained the prime source of defense for the Gulf states. Throughout the Cold War, the United States remained focused on Middle Eastern security to contain the Soviet expansion in the region. After the collapse of the USSR, the persistent U.S. presence in the region was attributed to the goal of preventing the rise of rogue states, militant non-state actors, and anti-American sentiments in the predominantly Muslim region. However, such a policy backlashed, throwing the region into the flames of civil war, sectarian clashes, and more violent terrorist activities, resulting in the loss of local and American lives—both civilian and military. During the Obama and Trump administrations, the United States transformed its regional policy to one of “leading from behind,” disassociating itself from the regional chaos. Nevertheless, recent efforts by the Biden administration to re-engage with the region through the Middle East Air Defense Alliance (MEAD) may have far-reaching implications.
nationalinterest.org
Blinken Balks at Calls to Label Russia a Terror State
The Biden administration is bucking growing calls from Congress, Ukraine, and U.S. allies to label Russia a terrorist state. The Biden administration is bucking growing calls from Congress, Ukraine, and U.S. allies to label Russia a terrorist state. A nonbinding resolution unanimously passed by the Senate last week called on...
Comments / 2