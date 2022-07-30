ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Look again: Monitors at Pittsburgh Airport offer mental health messages, not ads

 3 days ago
pghcitypaper.com

The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services

As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb

Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
riverlifepgh.org

Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End

Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End. Riverlife, the City of Pittsburgh, H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow, and the West End Community Group received funding through The Funders Network to engage young leaders and community members to lead a holistic, coordinated planning process around projected development at the West End Bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
wtae.com

CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level

Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mastriano aides refuse to allow questions at campaign event

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Doug Mastriano for Governor campaign has not responded to multiple requests for interviews with the candidate during the past two months. Action News Investigates tried to question the Republican nominee during a campaign stop outside New Castle on Tuesday. Watch the report from Lawrence...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam

Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...

