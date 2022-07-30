Look again: Monitors at Pittsburgh Airport offer mental health messages, not ads

flipboard.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
riverlifepgh.org
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End. Riverlife, the City of Pittsburgh, H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow, and the West End Community Group received funding through The Funders Network to engage young leaders and community members to lead a holistic, coordinated planning process around projected development at the West End Bridge.
Pittsburgh-based electric moped rental company Scoobi shutters operations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Scoobi Inc. has pulled its fleet of dozens of rentable electric mopeds from the city’s streets and has reportedly shuttered operations, according to Maria Montaño, the press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Montaño said Scoobi gave the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure...
wtae.com
CDC raises Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level
Allegheny County reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the county's community level of COVID-19 from low to medium. That means the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is up. The county recommends people get tested if they have symptoms, stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines,...
Volunteers in Mon Valley provide support before upcoming school year with backpack drive
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers in Mon Valley came together to fill backpacks with food and school supplies to give kids what they need for the start of the upcoming school year. Bags were filled with food and school supplies in Frick Park over the weekend to be given...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
wtae.com
Mastriano aides refuse to allow questions at campaign event
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Doug Mastriano for Governor campaign has not responded to multiple requests for interviews with the candidate during the past two months. Action News Investigates tried to question the Republican nominee during a campaign stop outside New Castle on Tuesday. Watch the report from Lawrence...
Greensburg business struggling with supply prices as inflation rises
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The cost of inflation is trickling down to just about everybody, from you as the consumer to the vendors supplying materials, and the small businesses getting stuck with the costs. Pit Take BBQ in Greensburg says prices are increasing from the meat they serve down to...
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods will split $527,345 for community improvement projects
Certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh get a lot of attention and investment. Others clearly do not. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Neighborhood Initiatives Fund Program hopes to rectify that by giving a boost to projects in underserved communities. Since 2019, the URA initiative has invested nearly $2 million in 37 projects...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
wtae.com
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
