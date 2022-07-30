GOP senators' fist bump after blocking vet health bill 'a punch in my gut’ relative of late vet says

www.msnbc.com
Related
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’
Burn Pits 360 Executive Director and co-Founder Rosie Torres and Samantha Turner, a disabled army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, join Andrea Mitchell to urge the passing of a bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxins and burn pits, after 25 Senate Republicans decided to switch their votes and block the measure. “They’re playing partisan politics. It's disgusting. It’s criminal. These men and women fought for their freedom, and they're sick and they're dying,” says Torres. “We're gonna be protesting. We're gonna be advocating for ourselves and those who serve with us until the bills passed,” says Turner. Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Tester pushes back: 'There's no sneakin' around here' on vets bill
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effort to pass the PACT Act and how Republicans are holding up legislation that would provide the much-needed health care for millions of veterans exposed to things like burn pit smoke, Agent Orange and radiation.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Murphy questions why GOP colleagues changed vote on vets bill
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the effort to pass a bill that would provide health care and benefits for veterans injured by exposure to toxins. Sen. Murphy also discusses House Speaker Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan.Aug. 1, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Senators Manchin and Schumer reach deal on energy and health care bill
Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin unveiled that they reached a deal on a massive spending bill called the "The Inflation Reduction Act." Rep. Ro Khanna of California speaks with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart about whether this bill can survive if it makes it to the House.July 31, 2022.
MSNBC
As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?
When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
MSNBC
Why Matt Gaetz’s ‘hot mic’ pardon comments to Roger Stone matter
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
MSNBC
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’
California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
In mess over Secret Service texts, Dems fear possible cover-up
It was just last week when two powerful House Democrats — Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Jan. 6 committee and the Homeland Security Committee — sent a provocative letter. The lawmakers wrote to Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, urging him to step aside from his office’s investigation into the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
MSNBC
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri GOP Senate primary
Former President Donald Trump injected some last-minute confusion ahead of Missouri's Senate primary Tuesday by endorsing "ERIC" in a statement Monday night. The Morning Joe panel discusses the tweet along with the Michigan GOP governor primary.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Dems wait for Senator Sinema's decision on spending deal
Senate Democrats are aiming to pass a major spending bill this week that includes funding for climate change, health care and tax increases on corporations. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's, D-Ariz, vote could make or break the bill.Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s vocal opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit amid warnings from China. “China should not have veto power on U.S. citizens, U.S. elected officials, or U.S. military who go to Taiwan,” says Stavridis. “On the other hand, I think the President was well within the bounds of propriety, indicating that this would not come at a helpful time.” Aug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Ludicrous’ deletion of Jan. 6 texts leads to worsening DHS mess
It was three weeks ago when Congress and the public learned that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased under controversial circumstances. Last week, the matter grew even more serious with revelations that there are also missing texts from Donald Trump’s top appointees at the Department of Homeland Security in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahri
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., discusses the U.S. drone killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. Sen. Kaine also discusses the effort to pass the PACT Act for veterans.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 conversation Kevin McCarthy says he doesn’t remember
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson covered quite a bit of ground during her appearance at a Jan. 6 committee hearing in late June, including sharing insights into conversations she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. According to her sworn testimony, the chamber’s top Republican had quite a bit to say ahead of the insurrectionist riot.
MSNBC
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’
Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Paul Rieckhoff and former Chief of Staff for DHS Miles Taylor react to Republicans trying to claim they had a legitimate reason to block the burn pit billAug. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
'This investigator was offered evidence and turned it down': WaPo reporter
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig discusses new reporting on how DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari’s office scrapped its investigative team’s effort to collect agency phones to try to recover deleted Secret Service texts this year.Aug. 1, 2022.
Comments / 0