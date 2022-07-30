7-Year-Old Hero Saves Toddler From Potentially Drowning At Sacramento Pool

AUBURN -- One person is under arrest after he allegedly shot at another person in Auburn late Monday night, then barricaded himself in a home.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive just before 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting involving two men. As deputies soon learned, the suspect - 40-year-old Iram Villa - had allegedly shot at the other man at least twice after an argument escalated. One of the gunshots grazed the side of the victim's ear, deputies say, but he is otherwise expected to be OK.Villa then barricaded himself in a home nearby. After several hours of him refusing to come out, the sheriff's office Crisis Negotiation Team was able to talk him into surrendering. Deputies say Villa is now in custody. He's facing a charge of attempted murder.The person who was shot at has been taken to the hospital and has already been released.

