7-Year-Old Hero Saves Toddler From Potentially Drowning At Sacramento Pool

blavity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Cal Expo responds to allegations of detainment, tackling of 11-year-old by Cal Expo Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours after a news conference was held by an Elk Grove family that alleges their 11-year-old son was tackled and unlawfully detained by Cal Expo Police, a statement issued by Cal Expo and the State Fair was released regarding the incident. “The safety of all fairgoers, especially our youth, is our […]
25-Year-Old Antonio Makalio Taliauli Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
On Monday morning, the Sacramento Fire department responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life and left two others injured. The collision occurred in the area of Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive, east of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighbourhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is taking legal action against Cal Expo police after she said they assaulted her 11-year-old son at the California State Fair. However, Cal Expo is defending the stance officers took last week when the boy was detained. "On Kids Day, last Tuesday,...
KCRA.com
3 seriously injured in north Sacramento area crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people, two of them critically injured, were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Hit-and-Run Injury Accident Reported on Cap City Freeway. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Sacramento on July 31 on the Cap City Freeway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. along southbound S.R. 51 just north of the Fulton Avenue off-ramp between a Lexus SUV and a Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles ended up on the right-hand side of the freeway, with the Lexus facing the traffic lanes.
1 Woman Dies In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento police have responded to a crash at Lindley Drive and Edgewater road. A woman was hit-and-run by a car and died at the hospital Friday night. The crash occurred when the woman was hit by the car [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UC Davis medical student dies in tragic rescue attempt on American River
A man who drowned in the American River while trying to rescue two people has been identified as a University of California, Davis medical student.
1 person arrested after fire at homeless camp near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova. The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released. No injuries were reported.
Car sent off Capital City Freeway after being hit by alleged street racer, couple says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Palm Springs couple is calling for accountability after they were left suffering physical and mental injuries when an alleged street racer hit their car. Charles Rosenberg and Liam Goff said the crash happened along the Capital City Freeway Saturday when the alleged street racer was...
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
KCRA.com
17 people displaced after fire burns north Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that sparked in a north Sacramento neighborhood has damaged multiple homes and displaced 17 people, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed several homes were burned along the 2500 block of Empress Street, located between Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard in the Old North Sacramento area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Motorcycle Accident Causes Major Injury
Solo Motorcycle Crash Occurs at 47th Avenue Intersection. A major motorcycle accident injury occurred in Sacramento on August 1. The collision happened around 7:44 a.m. at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Wire Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. A tow truck was called to remove the motorcycle as evidence in the collision, and the number one lane was closed to traffic while an investigation was conducted into the cause of the crash.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Woman dies after 3-vehicle accident in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an accident in North Sacramento. The woman was one of four people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. The three remaining patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5...
Man, 40, arrested for allegedly shooting at other man in Placer County
AUBURN -- One person is under arrest after he allegedly shot at another person in Auburn late Monday night, then barricaded himself in a home.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive just before 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting involving two men. As deputies soon learned, the suspect - 40-year-old Iram Villa - had allegedly shot at the other man at least twice after an argument escalated. One of the gunshots grazed the side of the victim's ear, deputies say, but he is otherwise expected to be OK.Villa then barricaded himself in a home nearby. After several hours of him refusing to come out, the sheriff's office Crisis Negotiation Team was able to talk him into surrendering. Deputies say Villa is now in custody. He's facing a charge of attempted murder.The person who was shot at has been taken to the hospital and has already been released.
Smoke drifting into Lincoln after fire at rural waste facility
PLACER COUNTY – A fire at a waste plant in rural Placer County is causing smoke to drift into Lincoln Tuesday morning. The fire happened at the Nortech Waste facility along Fiddyment Road, between Lincoln and Roseville. Cal Fire NEU crews and other agencies from around the area responded to the scene. Firefighters have since contained the flames, but a considerable amount of smoke is still drifting from the fire scene to Lincoln.Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Blavity
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT
Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it’s happening in the culture, you’ll find it at Blavity : News online.https://blavity.com/
Comments / 1