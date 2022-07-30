Missing 7-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Washing Machine At Adoptive Parents' Texas Home

blavity.com
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. (ncd)
Texas man shoots and injures woman only to die himself when the bullet exits her neck and hits him in the leg
A Texas man was killed by a bullet from his own gun on Saturday when he shot a woman in the neck, only for the round to exit and hit him in the leg. Byron Redmon, 26, is believed to have shot the unidentified woman in an apartment close to the 2200 block of Medical District in Dallas, Texas.
3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
Cops Investigate Evidence After Adopted Texas Boy, 7, Is Found Dead In Family's Washing Machine
Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy after his body was found inside a top-loading washing machine in the garage of his family's Texas home, Radar has learned. Troy Khoeler's adoptive parents called 911 to report him missing on Thursday at about 5:20 AM. After searching through the neighborhood and residence, authorities discovered his body two hours later. RadarOnline.com can confirm they searched the home upon determining there were no signs of doors or windows having been left open.The mother was seen crying after Khoeler was located and confirmed deceased. She was wearing a work uniform when cops...
Texas man calls emergency services after friend falls unconscious in PDC hotel room after days of drinking
Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A 46-year-old man from the U.S. state of Texas was pronounced dead Friday inside a Playa del Carmen hotel. The man, who was visiting the area with a friend, was pronounced by medical personnel after he fell unconscious. Authorities were called to a hotel...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
2 arrested after toddler's burned remains found in Oklahoma
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KAKE) - Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested two people after a toddler's burned remains were found Wednesday. KOCO reports 32-year-old Chad Jennings was being held without bond for first-degree murder and child abuse. His girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner, is facing charges of accessory to murder and desecration of a human corpse.
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
H-E-B issues recall for light mint chocolate chip ice cream at Texas stores
H-E-B has voluntarily issued an all-store recall for half-gallon cartons of Creamy Creations light mint chocolate chip ice cream due to an undeclared allergen.
'Don't be angry:' North Texas dad's reaction after Dillard's employee hurls racial slur at son goes viral
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape. Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas
Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
Texas Taco Bell worker poured boiling water on customers: lawsuit
A $1 million lawsuit was filed on July 13, 2022 after two customers claimed a Texas Taco Bell restaurant manager poured boiling water on them.
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Miss Texas USA title goes to Asian American woman for the first time
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - R'Bonney Gabriel can proudly wear the crown - as soon as she was named Miss Texas USA, she had just opened doors for so many. She explains, "it's a very proud feeling that I am the first Asian American to win Miss Texas USA. I feel like I've been able to inspire more Asian Americans to go after pageants or whatever career field they want…. even if they didn't see someone like them in that space. It's a great example to just pave the way." Gabriel's dramatic rise to stardom comes in the midst of entering the...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
