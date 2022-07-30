MEGA MILLIONS WINNING TICKET SOLD IN ILLINOIS

kscj.com
Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot
'The winner could be from anywhere.'
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois
An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot winning ticket sold at Des Plaines Speedway, lottery officials say
Someone in Des Plaines won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Million’s jackpot drawing. Mega Millions officials confirmed to ABC News at least one ticket matching all five of the numbers plus the Mega Ball was sold in Illinois. The Illinois lottery website shows it was sold at the Speedway #4250 in Des Plaines.
One Ticket Hits The $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot From Speedway Gas Station In Illinois
One ticket in Illinois claimed the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.28 billion during Friday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. Friday night’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The night’s cash prize was an
Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference
Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
