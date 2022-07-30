Youth Violence Strike Force makes an On-site Firearm Arrest in Downtown Crossing

bpdnews.com
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the Atlantic
Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop
At about 2:50 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022, Members of the Youth Violence Strike conducted a traffic stop in the area of 61 Columbia Road in Dorchester, resulting in the recovery of a firearm and the arrest of Darian Nelson, 29, of Hyde Park. Officers were on directed patrol...
DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second...
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
At about 5:28 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Messiah Murchison, 22, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges in the area of Fenwick Place and Circuit Drive. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle bearing no front or rear license...
Boston Police Officers Arrest Salem Man on Firearm Charges
At about 2:13 AM, on Monday, August, 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of Jeiffrey Rosario, 20, of Salem, MA, in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area for...
Death Investigation in the Area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester
At about 12:06 PM on Monday August 1, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
Man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police say
BOSTON — A man is dead after they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a report about the shooting in the area of 215 Norwell St. shortly after 12:05 p.m. The victim was transported by Boston Emergency Medical Services to an area...
Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters
Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
Boston Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Norwell and Park Streets around noon on Monday where the victim was found, along with several shell casings. Neighbors said they heard multiple shots at the...
Boston Police Police Investigating A Monday Midday Homicide
Monday afternoon, Boston Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
Boston police seize reported stolen gun from Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Boston police said they seized a handgun that was reported stolen out of Dartmouth early Monday morning. Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue. Police said they arrested 20-year-old man Jeiffrey...
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman James B. O'Leary
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman James B. O’Leary, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day, August 2, 1963, 59 years ago. Patrolman James O’Leary was shot and killed while chasing several suspects who had just committed a robbery. The two suspects were arrested and convicted of first-degree murder.
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Police: Wanted fugitive caught urinating on elevator in MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man with warrants out for his arrest was caught urinating on an elevator at an MBTA station, Transit Police said. Gerard Burton, 57, was seen urinating on the elevator doors at the Ashmont Station around 1:55 a.m., police said. A witness reported the incident to an officer, who police said found Burton while he was still urinating,
