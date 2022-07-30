Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Four Finalists to Trade for Juan Soto Says MLB Insider

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing
Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Juan Soto trade rumors: Dark horse emerges, per MLB insider
The Juan Soto trade rumors just won’t stop. Now, there’s a surprising dark horse team that has entered the race for the amazingly talented Juan Soto. MLB Insider JP Morosi has reported that you shouldn’t sleep on the San Francisco Giants acquiring Juan Soto. They are apparently making a very late push for him.
