Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Four Finalists to Trade for Juan Soto Says MLB Insider

Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO