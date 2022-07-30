Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Blasts PitchCom Technology After Latest Start

www.dodgersnation.com
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Dodgers: James Outman Shines in MLB Debut, LA Takes Series vs Rockies
Have yourself a game, James Outman. The Outman show was in full effect in Colorado today. In his MLB debut, the 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with 2 runs, 3 RBI’s and was a triple shy of the cycle. Only Dodgers great – Mike Piazza – had 3 hits in his debut back in 1992.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pivot to Ian Happ if They Do Not Land Juan Soto
Happy trade deadline day everyone, it’s going to be pretty wild. With the Dodgers in on a few names around the league, there is a high expectation that they make at least one splash. And while many are hoping that splash comes in the form of Juan Soto, there could very well be others.
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
Dodgers News: LA Adds RHP Chris Martin to the Active Roster
The Dodgers will look to take the series from the Rockies this afternoon. Following a tough loss on Saturday night, they will send out Tony Gonsolin to the mound to try and take the win in Colorado. He faces off against German Marquez, a guy that has given them fits at times in the past.
Dodgers Postgame: LA Wins Again in San Francisco as Team Remembers the Great Vin Scully
The Dodgers were back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park once again. In the midst of an 8-game road trip, the boys in blue made another strong statement with a 9-5 victory over their long-time rivals. An Offensive Onslaught. The offense continued...
Dodgers News: The Baseball World Pays Tribute to the Late, Great Vin Scully
On Tuesday night, fans received the unfortunate news that legendary Dodgers broadcaster and MLB icon Vin Scully had passed away at 94 year old. The news was devastating not just for Dodgers fans, but baseball fans, sports fans, and everyone in between. Across the sports landscape, and even beyond the...
MLB News: Angels Reportedly Not Trading Shohei Ohtani
The MLB trade deadline is upon us, and teams have just a day left to figure out what they are going to do. That would include the Dodgers, who seem to be closely monitoring some big names. But whether or not they will jump in remains to be seen. But...
Yardbarker
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94
Some days, you wake up incredibly excited to break sports news and talk about baseball. Today is not one of those days. The Dodgers are playing in San Francisco against the Giants in their second game of the series. But in the middle of the game, it was announced that we had lost a legend of the game.
Dodgers vs Giants: Betting Odds, Predictions, and Picks for August 2
Now that the dust has settled on another MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers can refocus on the task at hand. LA will play the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, hoping to win their sixth-consecutive game against their arch rivals. Tyler Anderson, one of the...
