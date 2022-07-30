ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash Boss Reveals His ‘Hope’ For Barry And Iris Before The End Of The Series

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nepj1_0gytSl3t00

The Flash Season 8 finale delivered its huge Reverse-Flash twist and other big moments a month ago, and while The Flash Season 9 is on the way, it won’t air on The CW until sometime in 2023. At this point, it’s unclear if the ninth season will be the final one for the adventures of Barry Allen and his friends and family, or if this DC TV show could make it to ten seasons. Either way, showrunner Eric Wallace is looking to accomplish certain goals before The Flash ends, and that includes Barry and Iris West-Allen conceiving at least one of their children.

Future versions of Barry and Iris’ children, Nora and Bart, have factored into The Flash mythos since the earlier version of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Nora West-Allen was introduced in Season 4. Thanks to their ages being mentioned at certain points in the series’ run, we know that Nora is born around 2023, and Jordan Fisher’s Bart will follow seven years later. So on the subject of if at least Nora will be conceived before The Flash is over, if not Bart too, Eric Wallance simply said:

I hope!

I highly doubt that The Flash will still be running (pardon the pun) into 2030, taking us to roughly 16 seasons, as not even Supernatural hit that number. So unless there’s a flash forward to over half a decade from now now, it seems unlikely that Bart’s conception, let alone his birth would be touched on in The Flash . Nora, on the other hand, is a different story, because unless some retconning is coming up, she’s supposed to be born next year! Granted, just because The Flash Season 9 won’t air until 2023 doesn’t mean that the season’s events couldn’t at least start back in 2022, but still, we’re coming to a point where this needs to be addressed.

However, as Eric Wallace added in his chat with TV Line , since he doesn’t know when The Flash will come to an end, he has to always act as those this TV journey could come to an end at any point, which affects how he tackles plot arcs. In his words:

I don’t know how much time I have. I have to always write as if it’s the final season, but hope it’s not. I’ve been in that position for two years — going back to the end of Season 7, when we had [WestAllen] renew their vows — and I’m in the same position now. So let’s just call it ‘a friendly challenge’ for myself and the writers.

With Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow having been cancelled earlier this year, and the revelation that Superman & Lois has been set on a different Earth , that leaves The Flash as the only CW series still set in the main Arrowverse continuity. Some teases have been set up for Season 9, like Season 6 baddie Bloodwork coming back , as well as the Season 8 finale setting up things like Cecile getting telekinesis and a mysterious blue crystal being shown in a lab in 2049, potentially setting up the Arrowverse debut of Cobalt Blue. For the most part though, Season 9 is shrouded in mystery, and if it’s like the last several seasons, Eric Wallace and everyone else working on the show will only have around 18-20 episodes to tell their story. So while Eric is hoping to throw Nora’s conception into the mix, don’t presume it’s guaranteed.

As we move closer to The Flash Season 9’s premiere, CinemaBlend will pass along any big news concerning what’s coming in this upcoming batch of episodes. Fortunately, there’s plenty of upcoming small screen content to look forward to in the coming months listed in our 2022 TV schedule .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash-Betts Tease What’s To Come In ‘The Rookie’s Fifth Season & ‘The Rookie: Feds’ First, How “Mothership” Series & Spinoff Will Overlap – Comic-Con

Key creatives behind ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff The Rookie: Feds made an appearance at Comic-Con today to tease what’s coming up on both series and discuss the nature of the interaction planned for them. Panelists for the conversation with TV Guide magazine’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’

The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Tv#The Flash
Popculture

'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season

Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
411mania.com

The Flash To End With Shortened Upcoming Ninth Season

The upcoming season of The Flash will run shorter than usual and mark the show’s end on The CW. The CW announced on Monday (per THR) that the long-running series will come to an end after its ninth season, which will run 13 episodes. Production on the show’s last...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Finale, Series Final Season

On Sunday night, Riverdale closes out its sixth season and while that itself is exciting for fans of The CW series, it is also a little bittersweet. While the fan favorite series will return for Season 7, that season will be Riverdale's last as it was announced earlier this year that the series would end with seven seasons while several other series were also cancelled. But it's not just the fans of Riverdale who may find things bittersweet on Sunday. Series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa does as well.
thecinemaholic.com

American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘American Horror Stories’ is an FX on Hulu spin-off of ‘American Horror Story‘ and is set in the same universe as the original show. The main difference between the two shows is in the format. While the original takes an entire season to tell a story, the spin-off offers a new story in every episode. The second season premiere links the show with the third season of the original series, ‘Coven.’ In contrast, season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Aura,’ stands on its own. The episode’s title refers to a smart doorbell device that the protagonist, Jaslyn (Gabourey Sidibe), insists on installing despite the reluctance of her skeptic husband. Soon, she is proven right when her past comes back to haunt her. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The First Lady won't return for a second season on Showtime. Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that Showtime canceled the anthology series after one season. The First Lady explored the lives of former first ladies, including Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).
ENTERTAINMENT
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy