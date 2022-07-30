Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

www.wvnews.com
Related
Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race
The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold
Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Four Aussie golds after velodrome crash
In a blur of blazing saddles, Australia's track cyclists have blasted their way to four golds on a day of shocking high drama at the London Olympic velodrome. Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, along with the para-cycling duo of Jess Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward, began the golden feast on Sunday before Matt Richardson produced the most dazzling of Commonwealth Games sprint triumphs.
‘Totally disappointed’: Germany players reflect on Euro 2022 England defeat
German players have said that they are "totally disappointed" following their 2-1 defeat against England in the Euro 2022 final.The Lionesses clinched the title after extra-time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday, 31 July.It is the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup."Of course we are totally disappointed and sad, it's nearly impossible to describe... I think we can grow and take this experience... to make us stronger," Marina Hegering said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Euro 2022 final: Lionesses make history with 2-1 win against Germany‘I’ve still got it on’: Jill Scott shows off medal following Euro 2022 victoryTory leadership candidate Liz Truss says she will ‘channel the Lionesses’
England's soccer team celebrates historic win over Germany in Euro 2022
England's women's soccer team celebrated winning the Euro 2022 Championship with thousands of fans in London's Trafalgar Square.Aug. 1, 2022.
ESPN
Caroline Garcia wins Poland Open with straight-sets victory over Ana Bogdan
WARSAW, Poland -- Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Poland Open for her ninth WTA title. It's the second trophy of the year for Garcia, along with one at the grass-court Bad Homburg Open, which was her first title in three years. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet.The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.Now Bronze, who scored in the 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final before the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time in the sell-out final at Wembley on Sunday, has her eyes on more honours.“Winning trophies like the Champions League, FA Cups and things like...
Pefok scores on Union Berlin debut, Frankfurt wins in cup
BERLIN (AP) — United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his debut for Union Berlin to help the team reach the second round of the German Cup with an edgy 2-1 win over fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC on Monday. Union needed extra time to progress after Pefok canceled Tobias Müller’s...
Commonwealth Games 2022: athletics, swimming and more on day six – live!
Rolling report from day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Join our team of writers
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed all remain on track for Ascot showpiece
A number of Champion Stakes contenders have upcoming engagements which will go a long way to determining the cast for the showpiece event on Qipco British Champions Day. Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed will all be in action before the big race at Ascot on October 15, after which further plans will become clearer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
England 2-1 Germany: Player ratings as Lionesses crowned Euro 2022 champions
Player ratings from England 2-1 Germany in the Euro 2022 final
'The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid on Tuesday to host the 2030 World Cup, an effort that if successful would bring the global tournament back to Uruguay a century after it hosted the first World Cup in 1930.
FIFA・
Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time
PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (AP) — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Tour de France for the first time on Sunday after clinching the eighth and final stage in style. The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering,...
operawire.com
Latonia Moore, Irina Lungu & J’Nai Bridges Lead Teatro Lirico di Cagliari’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Lirico di Cagliari has announced its 2023 season. Cilea’s “Gloria” will star Ramaz Chikviladze, Mattia Denti, Anastasia Bartoli, Valentina Boi, Franco Vassallo, Ivan Inverardi, Carlo Ventre, and Denis Pivnitsky. Francesco Cilluffo conducts the production by Antonio Albanese. Performance Dates: Feb. 10-19, 2023. Rossini’s “La Cenerentola”...
Comments / 0