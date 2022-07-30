Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Jesse Winker is Manscaped, Elijah Green Meets Juan Soto, Jose Cuas is an Artiste

The Mariners lost a baseball game today. It wasn’t a big game, nor was it a meaningless game. I’d even go as far as saying it wasn’t even a “meh” game. It just felt like a game. Maybe it’s the fact that yesterday we lost Julio Rodríguez and Dylan Moore to what will hopefully be a couple short IL stints, or maybe it’s that a loss to the Houston Astros doesn’t really sting all that much. The Astros aren’t just good, they’re pretty damn good and there’s no shame in admitting that we’re not quite up-to-par with them (yet).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO