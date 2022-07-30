ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Health Festival Provides Free Resources to the Community

By Sierra Mike
2news.com
 3 days ago
www.2news.com

Nevada Appeal

Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend

The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
CARSON CITY, NV
anash.org

Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada

Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for New O'Brien Middle School

A ribbon cutting was held for the new William O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new three-story building north of Reno was constructed on the old athletic fields. New athletics fields will be built on the footprint of the old school and ready in 2023. The school's principal says the...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Salvation Army Thrift Store Holds Grand Opening

The Salvation Army thrift store on Prater Way is one of four in our area. It had a soft opening a couple of months ago but after putting on the finishing touches the grand opening was celebrated. The Salvation Army has been around for about 51 years now. Officials say...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group

Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park

Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own

From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward

A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Penske Truck Rental

Sunday - Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Penske Truck Rental provides one-way and local moving truck rentals in Carson City, NV. Locations available across North America, featuring a wide range of vehicles and moving supplies. You can be confident in your decision to choose Pe... Is this your business?. Promote...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday

Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
2news.com

Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained

Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections

STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
RENO, NV

