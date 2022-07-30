Family Health Festival Provides Free Resources to the Community

www.2news.com
KOLO TV Reno
Black Wall Street Reno needs new mode of transportation, asks for the community’s help
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit that serves black and underprivileged communities is in need of some extra support to buy a valuable resource. Black Wall Street Reno doesn’t just rely on volunteers and donations to serve the community, but also on personal vehicles. “Which is small and...
Nevada Appeal
Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend
The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
anash.org
Chabad Learning Center to Open in Reno, Nevada
Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Rabbi Levi and Chana Sputz, along with their son Pinny, will be moving on Shlichus to Reno, Nevada to establish the Chabad Learning Center of Northern Nevada. Known...
2news.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for New O'Brien Middle School
A ribbon cutting was held for the new William O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new three-story building north of Reno was constructed on the old athletic fields. New athletics fields will be built on the footprint of the old school and ready in 2023. The school's principal says the...
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
mynews4.com
New O'Brien Middle to alleviate overcrowding heading into 2022-23 school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was an exciting morning for students and families living in the North Valleys as the Washoe County School District officially opened the doors of the brand new O'Brien Middle School on Monday. The new school, which sits just east of...
2news.com
Salvation Army Thrift Store Holds Grand Opening
The Salvation Army thrift store on Prater Way is one of four in our area. It had a soft opening a couple of months ago but after putting on the finishing touches the grand opening was celebrated. The Salvation Army has been around for about 51 years now. Officials say...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group
Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 1, 2022. Reno, Sparks, Washoe County establish cooperative emergency response working group. The Reno and Sparks City Councils, as well as the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners, voted to establish a cooperative emergency response working group. The three governing bodies have expressed concern about what they call a “regional fragmentation” of emergency resources. They have agreed to a set of guiding principles in order to identify flaws in the current system. Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz said that jurisdictional boundaries are disorganized and have created inefficiencies.
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park
Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
Nevada Appeal
Carson artist helps promote businesses with her own
From Yoda eating a pizza at Chicago Mike’s and the Minions celebrating birthday parties at the Ironwood Cinema, Murals and Windows by LoLo is capturing attention for businesses across Douglas County. Carson City resident Lowri McGill paints murals, characters and messages for businesses in Douglas County, Carson City, Lake...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Push to incorporate depends on Incline Village residents
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Todd Lowe was rowing his dingy around Lake Tahoe when he came upon locals pouring buckets of lake water back into the lake as a metaphorical Tahoe Tea Party revolt against the unfair property taxes placed on Incline Village homeowners. “That was the beginning of...
Nevada Appeal
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
2news.com
2news.com
Sinclair in Sparks Offers $2.38 Gas for Two Hours on Monday
Sinclair on Prater Way in Sparks offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, but only for two hours. The owners, who also own India Kabab & Curry, say they want to help people out, just like when they offered free meals during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average price...
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
KOLO TV Reno
New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
