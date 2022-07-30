Florida battles federal LGBTQ protections

ktbb.com
Related
ktbb.com
Arizona’s GOP attorney general refutes claims of dead 2020 voters
(PHOENIX, Az.) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running in Tuesday's GOP Senate primary, said a review of the 2020 election found that just one ballot was cast in a dead voter's name, refuting allegations, mostly from Trump supporters, that nearly 300 such ballots had been returned two years ago.
ktbb.com
Kansas abortion amendment vote seen as a bellwether for post-Roe era
(WICHITA, Kan.) -- On Tuesday, for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, voters will weigh in directly on abortion in what both sides call a bellwether for the issue in post-Roe America. Kansas primary election ballots include a proposal to amend the state constitution to...
ktbb.com
At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) -- The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings -- ages...
Comments / 0