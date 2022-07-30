ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills connects with WR Chris Conley at training camp

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans’ passing game is riding entirely on the right arm of second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

The former 2021 third-rounder from Stanford connected with wideout Chris Conley during individual drills on the second day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters on July 29 that he had an appreciation for Conley and wideout Chris Moore, and that he enjoyed seeing them make plays with the ball in their hands.

“You talk about guys, once again, just coming out and making plays from the get-go,” said Cooks. “I got a lot of love for C. Moore and Conley. They do a lot of things that you don’t see and to be able to see them actually make plays with the ball in their hand, it is great to see.”

Conley caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns through 16 games last season, 10 of which he started.

