Houston, TX

WATCH: Texans practice in Battle Red helmets on Day 2 of training camp

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans weren’t waiting for Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football to bust out their new helmets.

The Texans sported their new Battle Red helmets on the second day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Texans’ helmets have always been Deep Steel Blue since the team’s 2002 inception. While Houston has had a variety of uniform variations in that span, the helmet has always remained the same.

Houston’s red helmets will be worn with the club’s Battle Red uniforms. However, the club just could not wait to let Texans fans have a glimpse of what the new Battle Red helmets look like in live action.

Sports
