ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Chinese State Media Threatens 'Counterattack' if Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

China's state-run media issued strong warnings and threats on Friday regarding a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan during her trip to Asia, which she begins on Sunday.

Pelosi's official itinerary only includes confirmed visits to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore—all allies of the United States in the region. While there has been significant speculation and calls for the top House Democrat, who represents California, to visit Taiwan, a stop in the country is only a tentative possibility .

Tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan have been high for decades, with concern about a potential conflict ever in the background of the two superpowers routinely fraught relationship. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory under the "one country, two systems" model, but the island nation has operated autonomously for decades and has a vibrant democracy, as opposed to China's authoritarian one-party system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLTBL_0gytFFKm00

"U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has laid a mine where China-U.S. relations and the situation around the Taiwan Straits converge," an editorial on Friday by the Global Times , which is published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said.

The opinion article said that "one thing is certain: China will take strong measures to resolutely respond and counteract, and it will let the huge risk created by Pelosi have an impact on herself. This is not only a firm and clear attitude, but will certainly be accompanied by a strong and concrete course of action plan."

Fighter jets and missiles could even be deployed to prevent Pelosi from landing, according to the state-run media outlet.

"If needed, we could also delimit missile test areas and conduct ballistic tests. During the sensitive period, the People's Liberation Army will monitor Pelosi's plane in a timely manner. If it is found flying toward our airspace, the PLA fighter jets could warn, follow, intercept, electronically interfere, force a landing, or drive it back. In this process, any consequences may occur, and the responsibility rests entirely with the U.S.," the editorial warned.

The article continued: "Some people may say, isn't this a move to trigger a war with the U.S? In this regard, people can refer to China's principles and positions in the trade war: not wanting a trade war, not being afraid of one, and having to fight one when necessary."

The Global Times urged Beijing to "raise the risk of Pelosi's 'performance' through the visit, greatly increase the cost of her performance, and boost the price she has to pay."

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously issued a warning to President Joe Biden regarding Taiwan in a Thursday phone call. "Public opinion shall not be violated, and if you play with fire you get burned. I hope the U.S. side can see this clearly," Xi said, according to Chinese reports.

Other Chinese state-run media outlets also circulated former President Donald Trump 's criticism of Pelosi related to China.

"The China mess is the last thing she should be involved in—She will only make it worse," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday. "Everything she touches," the former president wrote, "turns to Chaos, Disruption, and 'Crap.'"

Newsweek reached out to Pelosi's press representatives for comment.

Pelosi Receives Bipartisan Support to Visit Taiwan

Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike have urged Pelosi to visit Taiwan, as support for a strong stance against China's authoritarianism enjoys bipartisan support in Congress .

"If she doesn't go now, she's handed China sort of a victory of sorts," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , a Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, also said Pelosi should visit the island nation, adding that he'd "love to do it as speaker." McCarthy is optimistic that the GOP will retake control of the House in the upcoming November midterm, which could propel him to become speaker.

Comments / 46

Tony Rams
3d ago

Go!! China is not attack US over this!! Russia,North Korea now China there testing us and finding out how weak this administration is!!!!

Reply(1)
13
Mike Robison
3d ago

since WHEN does any country tell U.S.A. where we and cannot go. U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A.

Reply(2)
14
Trust nobody
2d ago

If all communist countries were to join forces hit us this country would be done period so keep poking the red nightmare they don't care if they win a war aslong as we don't

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#South China#Chinese State Media#House#Democrat#The Global Times#Chinese Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy