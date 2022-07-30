ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions player in Illinois wins $1.337 billion jackpot

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhXfi_0gytAzft00
With Friday's Mega Millions jackpot exceeding $1 billion, state lottery signs ran out of space to reflect the full total. | Photo by Drew Voros/HeySoCal.com

A lucky lottery player in Illinois won the third-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history Friday, winning $1.337 billion with a ticket that matched all six numbers in the multistate Mega Millions game.

A ticket matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Fresno and was worth over $4.2 million, according to California Lottery officials. A total of 26 tickets nationwide were sold matching five numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was originally estimated at $1.28 billion, but an Illinois lottery official said late ticket sales pushed it to $1.337 billion.

Friday’s drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The jackpot trailed only the $1.586 billion amount for the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball draw and $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018 Mega Millions game.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing now resets to $20 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Columbia, IL
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Columbia, CA
City
Fresno, CA
KRON4 News

Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Lottery#Jackpot#The California Lottery
cbs2iowa.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize

While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
BETTENDORF, IA
KYTV

Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference

The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
SFGate

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town's 200 or so residents. Now, they're one of the few families left after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KTLA.com

How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check

(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
CALIFORNIA STATE
1470 WMBD

IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

Someone who played Powerball Saturday night and bought the ticket in Connecticut is the lucky winner of $50,000. The winning numbers were 4-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball was 12. The Connecticut $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $187 million, with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy