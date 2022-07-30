Mega Millions player in Illinois wins $1.337 billion jackpot

With Friday's Mega Millions jackpot exceeding $1 billion, state lottery signs ran out of space to reflect the full total. | Photo by Drew Voros/HeySoCal.com

A lucky lottery player in Illinois won the third-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history Friday, winning $1.337 billion with a ticket that matched all six numbers in the multistate Mega Millions game.

A ticket matching five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Fresno and was worth over $4.2 million, according to California Lottery officials. A total of 26 tickets nationwide were sold matching five numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was originally estimated at $1.28 billion, but an Illinois lottery official said late ticket sales pushed it to $1.337 billion.

Friday’s drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The jackpot trailed only the $1.586 billion amount for the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball draw and $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018 Mega Millions game.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing now resets to $20 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.