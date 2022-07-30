Wunderlich Has A New Cowl For The BMW R18

www.rideapart.com
Watch This Tired 1962 Vespa Come Back Better Than New
There is seemingly nothing that YouTube channel Live With Creativity enjoys more than restoring lost causes on two wheels. We know this because we’ve watched—and continually been amazed by—a number of their videos. They’re mostly small-displacement bikes and/or vintage Vespas, and if that’s your jam, then you’ll probably find a lot of satisfaction in watching, too.
This Guy Electrified His Vintage Honda CB100
Adam Waldron is a British designer based in London, and according to his site, he “also designs and makes products with a focus on sustainability and repurpose.” One of his projects tackled “sustainability and repurpose” with a motorcycle. For sustainability, he wanted a motorcycle that was...
Honda Italy Drops A New Sound Clip Teaser For The Hornet Concept
Honda fans around the globe were absolutely abuzz in June, 2022—and for good reason. That’s when Honda Spain first gave us a look at design sketches for the new Honda Hornet Concept. Not only that, but it also published a behind-the-scenes video, giving us insight into the process and thinking that have contributed to its creation. I don’t know about you, but I think that kind of stuff is always fascinating to see.
SC-Project Debuts Rally Raid Muffler For Ducati DesertX
The DesertX, which made its debut in December 2021 at one of Ducati's World Premiere broadcasts, was unlike anything we had ever seen from the Italian company. It is by far the most off-road focused Scrambler variant offered by Ducati.Unsurprisingly, just months following the bike's launch, aftermarket manufacturers have scrambled to come up with new and exciting products for would-be DesertX owners.
Drag Race: Aprilia RSV4 RF Vs. Toyota Supra Turbo
What happens when you pit an Aprilia RSV4 RF against a Toyota Supra Turbo in a drag race? Of course, before you answer, you may want to respond with a few questions of your own. Important things like: Are either or both of these vehicles modded? What kind of power do they make? Who’s racing them, and what experience do they have?
Check Out This Streamlined Harley-Davidson “Streetfighter” Concept
When it comes to concept bikes, designers continue to push the envelope of style and aesthetics. While the execution of these concepts in the metal, as well as whether or not they’ll actually be practical in the real world is a different story, it’s nonetheless interesting to have a glimpse on what the future of motorcycling holds for us.
Malaysian Motorcycle Manufacturer Aveta Debuts SVR180
Small displacement motorcycles are plentiful in the Asian market. These zippy little machines are the kings of the road in countries like Malaysia, where affordable, compact, and reliable mobility is an absolute must for the majority of the populace. Nearly all manufacturers have at least a handful of small-displacement offerings, and new models continue to hit the market to satisfy the demand.
This IOMTT Sidecar Onboard Lap With Ben And Tom Birchall Is Breathtaking
You may have seen Isle of Man TT onboard laps before, but usually, they’re with some of the solo riders. Maybe you’ve seen an onboard with the likes of John McGuinness or Michael Dunlop or something. While that’s cool, of course, it’s a completely different world from sidecar racing—as you’ll see in this video featuring the seemingly unstoppable Birchall brothers.
Indian Motorcycle Manufacturer TVS To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Scooter
With awareness towards environmental preservation at an all-time high, manufacturers of both cars and motorcycles are working hard to slowly phase out gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in favor of zero-emission alternatives. While electric vehicles are the next step forward, hydrogen power also seems like feasible way forward. TVS, one of India's leading motorbike makers, certainly agrees, and is developing a hydrogen-powered scooter.
Battery Specialist Swobbee Joins Honda, KTM, Yamaha, And Piaggio Consortium
On July 27, 2022, Berlin-based startup Swobbee officially joined the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium. That’s the group formed by Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha to develop compatible equipment and infrastructure to support widespread electrification across the industry. Who is Swobbee, and what is the company’s specialty? It bills itself...
Suzuki Bestows Minor Mechanical Updates To GSX-R125 And GSX-S125 In Japan
For a variety of reasons, buying a high displacement sportbike is just not a viable choice in many Asian countries. Riding a high-performance motorcycle in heavily populated areas may be quite annoying, since you will almost certainly never be able to employ even a fraction of its capability. Furthermore, for novices or riders who have a tendency to get greedy with the throttle, the urge to go beyond their abilities can be hard to shake.
Mahle's New SCT Motor Promises Extra Longevity And Performance
Electric motors were sometimes thought to be less efficient than the reliable internal combustion engines in the early years of electric vehicles. However, they did make up for this with their instant torque and, of course, zero emissions. Modern battery technology and the rising popularity of quick charging facilities have made EVs more common, with some people ditching their gas-powered two and four-wheelers in favor of fully electric ones.
Gear Maker REV'IT! Acquires Custom Racing Leathers Specialist Vircos
On August 1, 2022, REV’IT! announced the acquisition of Italian custom leather road racing suit specialist Vircos. The latter company has been around for about 30 years, and the pair first formally began collaborating in 2007. With REV’IT!s roots in adventure riding, and Vircos’ specialization in road racing, their two strengths were and are very complementary.
Royal Enfield Drops Two New Teasers Ahead Of August 2022 Bike Launch
On July 30, 2022, Royal Enfield released the first of two extremely short teasers heralding its upcoming bike launch, which is scheduled for August 7, 2022. Using the hashtags #AShotOfMotorcycling and #AShotOfAgility, neither teaser actually gives us a moment to glimpse the bike in question, even in a reflection. However,...
GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India
With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.
MotorSport Vision Is Making A Self-Sustaining Race Track
MotorSport Vision, otherwise known as MSV, is building something special. In lieu of tightening emissions regulations and rapid EV development, MSV is developing a race track whose main clientele will be electric-powered racers and whose power will be supplied by the solar farms that are to be built on its massive land area.
Blueshark’s R1 Electric Scooter Soon To Be Manufactured In Malaysia
We already know that scooters are the most highly desirable mode of transportation in the Asian market, thanks to their affordability, convenience, and economy. It goes without saying that as more and more electric offerings hit the market, scooters will increase even further in popularity, as electric scooters have the potential to offer even more savings in terms of fuel, maintenance, and even road tax, in certain countries.
