England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin fined after protesting decision not to award her a Commonwealth Games bronze medal... despite finishing third with only gold and silver awarded due to four competitors in her event

England para-cyclist Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against the decision not to award her a Commonwealth Games bronze medal.

The 28-year-old finished third in Friday’s tandem B sprint after beating Scotland’s Libby Clegg in what was called the bronze medal race.

However, Unwin was left in tears when she was later told she would not receive a gong because there were only four entries in her event and rules state only gold and silver will be issued in such cases.

Sophie Unwin (right) and Georgia Holt have been fined after posing with borrowed medals

Unwin won a bronze and a silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

During the medal ceremony, Unwin and her pilot Georgia Holt staged a protest by holding up an England flag behind the podium before being asked to move by security.

They later climbed on the podium to pose for photographs wearing bronze medals borrowed from team-mates Laura Kenny and Josie Knight, who had won them in the women’s team pursuit.

Despite the confusion being caused by a blunder from organisers, Unwin, Holt and England’s cycling team manager Keith Reynolds were each fined 200 Swiss francs on Saturday.

Cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, stated the punishment was for ‘failure to respect the instructions of the organiser’.

Team England are understood to have complained to the Commonwealth Games Federation and want the medal decision overturned.