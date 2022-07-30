ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Goodwood Festival: Commanche Falls becomes first horse for 54 years to defend Stewards' Cup title

SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown

Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SPORTS
SkySports

Racing League: Jamie Osborne looking to Frankie Dettori and Saffie Osborne as Wales and the West manager

Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night on Sky Sports Racing. This year there will be 42 races over the course of the six-week contest and with only two runners per race per region allowed to compete, the team manager has the responsibility of selecting which horses and riders get the call-up.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stewards#Ayr Gold Cup#Sky Diver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win

Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy