Goodwood Festival: Commanche Falls becomes first horse for 54 years to defend Stewards' Cup title

SkySports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
SkySports
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SkySports
Rosie Eccles: Being Lauren Price's Olympic sparring partner nearly killed me but it was right to do
Four years ago Rosie Eccles and Lauren Price were key sparring partners for one another at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then Price has excelled. She became amateur World champion, Olympic gold medallist and turned professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Eccles has suffered. She endured heartbreak in Olympic...
SkySports
Racing League: Jamie Osborne looking to Frankie Dettori and Saffie Osborne as Wales and the West manager
Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night on Sky Sports Racing. This year there will be 42 races over the course of the six-week contest and with only two runners per race per region allowed to compete, the team manager has the responsibility of selecting which horses and riders get the call-up.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
SkySports
Henrik Stenson completes winning LIV Golf Invitational Series debut after being stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy
Stenson, who was removed from the role of Europe's next Ryder Cup captain after committing to the Greg Norman-fronted rival tour, posted a two-under 69 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to finish on 11 under and collect the individual first prize of $4m (£3.28m). The Swede led by...
GOLF・
SkySports
Qipco British Champions Day: Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed all remain on track for Ascot showpiece
A number of Champion Stakes contenders have upcoming engagements which will go a long way to determining the cast for the showpiece event on Qipco British Champions Day. Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed will all be in action before the big race at Ascot on October 15, after which further plans will become clearer.
SkySports
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
SkySports
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
SkySports
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
SkySports
Oscar Piastri: Alpine promote Australian driver to replace Fernando Alonso for Formula 1 2023
Alpine were left with an unexpected spot free in their line-up after two-time world champion Alonso agreed a shock move to Aston Martin, and have promoted from within to source Esteban Ocon's next team-mate. Piastri, 21, will arrive in F1 with a stellar reputation, having followed in Charles Leclerc and...
SkySports
Matthew Mott: England white-ball head coach pleads for patience after team's struggles this summer
England's humbling 90-run loss to South Africa at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday - dismissed for 101 in response to the tourists' 191-5 - was the the hosts' joint-heaviest defeat in T20 cricket, far from ideal preparation ahead of October's World Cup in Australia. New white-ball head coach Mott has...
SkySports
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
SkySports
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
UEFA・
SkySports
England Women win Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman's use of super subs could be game-changing after Lionesses' triumph
Alessia Russo. Ella Toone. Chloe Kelly. England's super subs shaped their historic Euros triumph. From Toone's stunning lob and Kelly's title-clinching finish in the final against Germany to Russo's now-iconic backheel through the legs of the Sweden goalkeeper, the trio have carved out unforgettable moments in English football history. Make...
SkySports
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau secures back-to-back PGA Tour titles with five-shot win
The 32-year-old mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club, seeing him end the week on 26 under and become the first player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win PGA Tour events on successive weeks. Finau finished five ahead...
GOLF・
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Explaining Ferrari's latest blunder and Charles Leclerc's dwindling Formula 1 title dreams
Leclerc and Ferrari threw away more points in another wholly avoidable manner, while Verstappen and Red Bull were ever willing to pounce. Now 80 points behind Verstappen in the title race, Hungary was the latest critical blow to Leclerc's championship ambitions. Given his and his car's performance this season, that deficit is scarcely believable.
