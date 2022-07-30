Here are 5 wise wagers for this weekend's games

www.mlb.com
MLB
Do the Padres have the greatest trio in baseball history?
A.J. Preller -- who has never seen a deal he didn't love -- pulled it off. Shortly before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Padres finished off the trade that baseball fans had been speculating about ever since Juan Soto rejected the Nationals' last contract offer: In exchange for a bushel of prospects and future stars, San Diego added Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to a lineup already brimming with stars.
MLB
Injury ends Gray's night, raises questions
ARLINGTON -- Prior to Monday night’s matchup with the Orioles, Rangers manager Chris Woodward spoke highly of Jon Gray's recent stretch (a 2.65 ERA in 11 starts since June 1) and how well the right-hander has pitched when healthy. Unfortunately, the clean bill of health didn’t last much longer....
MLB
Gonzales' rough stretch extended by Yanks
NEW YORK -- Scott Servais made it no secret that his bullpen was going to be super thin on the heels of a demanding weekend in Houston, saying that the Mariners’ path to a victory on Monday night at Yankee Stadium would hinge heavily on Marco Gonzales being efficient and effective.
MLB
Pirates send Quintana to Cards in 4-player trade
PITTSBURGH -- As José Quintana walked off the mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s intrastate matchup against the Phillies, he was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation by those in attendance at PNC Park. The crowd knew the circumstances. Quintana did, too. He played coy when asked about the reception after the game, but he knew.
MLB
Rosario walks it off in 11th, proves importance before Deadline
CLEVELAND -- With the Trade Deadline less than 24 hours away, Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario reminded everyone just how crucial his bat is to this lineup. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th and two runners on, Rosario served a single into right field to plate Will Benson, who made his Major League debut, lifting the Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the D-backs at Progressive Field on Monday night.
MLB
'Beyond special': Judge hits No. 43 in Yanks' 70th win
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge has brought home two consecutive American League Player of the Week Awards, and the Yankees’ superstar is off to a good start in pursuit of a third. Judge belted his Major League-leading 43rd home run on Monday evening, joining a power party that included a three-run Anthony Rizzo blast and Jose Trevino’s first career multihomer game as the Yankees became the first club to reach 70 victories this season with a 7-2 win over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Trade for Siri gives Rays boost in center field
ST. PETERSBURG – With Kevin Kiermaier sidelined for the season and Manuel Margot out for at least a few more weeks, the Rays believe they found an upgrade in center field on Monday by acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros as part of a three-team trade that cost them two well-regarded pitching prospects.
MLB
Busy Braves acquire Grossman, also land Odorizzi
ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ tireless approach led to a couple late-night deals on Monday, satisfying his desire to add insurance to his rotation and address Adam Duvall’s absence in left field. The Braves announced they acquired veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers...
MLB
7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline
Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
MLB
Dodgers get slugger Gallo from Yankees
SAN FRANCISCO -- In search of a left-handed bat, the Dodgers acquired Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter, the No. 15 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline, the club announced ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. “A year ago, he was worth a lot in the...
MLB
Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'
SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
MLB
O's trade López for 4 pitchers from Twins
ARLINGTON -- The Orioles’ surge in June and July, placing them around the .500 mark and within striking distance of a postseason spot, had the baseball world wondering what identity they would take come Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. It appears their spate of winning did not change...
MLB
Big moments, big plays: Miranda sparks Twins' rally
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even after the trade market finally roared to life in earnest on Monday, the Twins still don’t have the pitching help they need. They no longer have much outfield depth, either, thanks to a recent spate of injuries. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET, MLB Network,...
MLB
Tigers send Fulmer to Twins for RHP at Deadline
MINNEAPOLIS -- Michael Fulmer sat in the visiting clubhouse at Target Field for most of Tuesday afternoon, waiting to find out his destination. As a soon-to-be free agent, he knew he was about to be traded, but didn’t know where. Little did he know that, barely an hour later,...
MLB
Twins bolster bullpen with López, Fulmer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The back end of the Minnesota bullpen looks much more secure than it did 24 hours ago, thanks to a pair of impact acquisitions in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. In their bigger splash, the Twins acquired Orioles closer Jorge López in their first...
MLB
Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now becomes the No....
MLB
Phils trade for OF Marsh, RHP Robertson
ATLANTA – The Phillies have been trying to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Trade Deadline. But after falling short to this point, they instead upgraded their bullpen and outfield defense. The Phillies acquired right-hander David Robertson from the Cubs and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels. The Phillies sent right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs and catcher Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels. Brown is the organization’s No. 26 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, but he was expected to jump into the top half of Philadelphia's Top 30 list in the upcoming August re-rank. O’Hoppe is the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect, and the No. 86 prospect in baseball.
MLB
Twins add Mahle to rotation in deal with Reds
The Twins struck a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Reds ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The deal sends a trio of highly regarded prospects to Cincinnati: 2B/3B Spencer Steer (Twins' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), left-hander Steve Hajjar (Twins' No. 18) and corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Twins' No. 23).
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
MLB
Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect
MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
