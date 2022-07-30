Shaquille O'Neal Explains How Son Shareef O'Neal Can Become The New Giannis Antetokounmpo: “But You Know What Makes Giannis Different From Every Other Player? His Motor… Full Speed Every Time."

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Thunder's 7-foot, 195-pound rookie looks like he might 'break.' A leading sports scientist explains why he won't.
Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique bodies in the NBA, but Marcus Elliott of P3 says he's not an injury risk because of his elite mechanics.
College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Bronny James News
It remains to be seen if Bronny James will play college basketball, but if he does, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to wind up at a big-time program. However, a surprising school is reportedly making a push to sign the four-star combo guard. According to...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite
Good basketball isn't just played in the NBA anymore; it's played worldwide. That includes right here in Henderson. The G-League Ignite just added some more star power to their roster for the 2022–2023 season.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place
Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former ESPN Anchor Cari Champion: Execs 'Let Me Know I Didn't Matter' as a Black Woman
Cari Champion, the former ESPN anchor who hosted First Take from 2012-2015, is speaking out about her experience as a Black woman at the sports network. On the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Champion said that executives at ESPN treated her differently than her First Take co-hosts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell
The Bulls legend paid his respects to Russell’s legacy, calling him a pioneer: “He paved the way.”
NBA icon Bill Russell passes away at age 88
Bill Russell – one of the greatest players in NBA history – has passed away at the age of 88. Read more about this story on Audacy Sports and WEEI.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0