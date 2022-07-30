Anthony Smith: Magomed Ankalaev Isn’t “2nd Coming Of Jesus”

www.mmanews.com
Chimaev Reveals Issue Increasing Fame Causes At Allstars Gym
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev‘s rise to stardom hasn’t been without its issues, even back at his Stockholm-based gym. On MMA’s biggest stage, not many names have risen the ranks as fast as Chimaev. After a record-breaking period saw him record three wins in just 66 days, including a 17-second knockout of middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert, “Borz” exploded into the rankings last October by decimating Li Jingliang.
Moreno Explains Why He Didn’t Snap On Figueiredo At UFC 277
UFC Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno chose to take the high road when he came face-to-face with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 277. Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France in their highly-anticipated rematch in the UFC 277 co-headliner. He was patient on the feet early on before blitzing France with a liver kick followed by ground-and-pound for the third-round finish.
O’Malley Expecting Long-Term Rivalry Against Yan
Sean O’Malley believes that his upcoming fight against Petr Yan will not their last. Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan was one of the latest additions to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makachev for the vacant lightweight title. The two bantamweights are set to fight over the course of three rounds, despite a substantial gap in their rankings.
MMA News: What’s To Come In August 2022
This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:. Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, and Tyriece Simon.
Muhammad Mokaev Gets Booked For His Next Bout
Following his big win at UFC London, Muhammad Mokaev has his next opponent in his sights, but it isn’t the one he initially envisioned. On a wild night of finishes and big personalities. Muhammad Mokaev quietly scored one of the biggest wins of the night. Mokaev won a hard-fought three-rounder against Charles Johnson on the prelim portion of the card. Now with his sixth straight professional win under his belt, Mokaev is looking to take on his next task. Yesterday, the flyweight prospect issued a new callout on Twitter.
Dana White Reveals His Two Biggest Fighter Pet Peeves
UFC President Dana White is talking about his biggest annoyances when dealing with fighters. Dana White has been at the helm of the UFC since it started. He is probably the most recognizable fight promotor in the world and is one of the best in the business. Dealing with fighters for as long as White has is sure to come with some headaches.
Sonnen Claims Rahman Jr. Has “Blown His Entire Career”
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has provided a damning assessment of Hasim Rahman Jr.’s conduct and future following the cancelation of his bout against Jake Paul. This past weekend, Paul’s scheduled August 6 appearance once again ran into problems. And this time, it was enough to cause the entire event to be called off. Having pushed past another withdrawal from UK rival Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked to past sparring partner Rahman Jr. to save the day.
Julianna Peña Issues Reminder In First Post-UFC 277 Statement
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has issued her first statement since losing to Amanda Nunes in their UFC 277 rematch. At UFC 277, Amanda Nunes did what she said she would do. She showcased a different “Lioness” than that which was on display in her UFC 269 loss to Peña, and she got her hand raised in victory after a dominant and definitive victory.
Jon Jones Extends A Warm Welcome To Amanda Nunes
Jon Jones has welcomed Amanda Nunes to an exclusive “club.”. Jon Jones’ current status in the UFC is unclear at this time, but his legacy is pretty clear. Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the Octagon, and in some people’s books, he is the greatest of all time aka the GOAT.
Chikadze Reveals His One Regret From Loss To Kattar
UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze has looked back on his January loss to Calvin Kattar and revealed one major regret. In the very first event of 2022, 145-pound elites Chikadze and Kattar battle it out for a place in the title picture. For the Georgian, the bout marked his eighth UFC contest and second consecutive main event. He entered the clash with an unblemished 7-0 record and off the back of a knockout victory over Edson Barboza.
Dana White Thinks Kamaru Usman Is Approaching GOAT Status
Dana White believes that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman deserves to be in the discussion for the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The UFC president had a busy weekend in Dallas, Texas at UFC 277, where former champion Brandon Moreno claimed the promotion’s interim flyweight title and Amanda Nunes reclaimed her women’s bantamweight strap in a rematch with Julianna Peña.
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d For Holding Onto Choke, Shoves Ref (2020)
On this day two years ago, we ran a story about MMA fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki (2-5) getting disqualified for not releasing a choke. To make matters worse, Darmaki shoved referee Marc Goddard after the disqualification. Due to his actions, Darmaki was kicked out of UAE Warriors, and he has not competed in any MMA event since.
Former UFC Fighter Takes Credit For Proper 12 Whiskey Idea
UFC superstar Conor McGregor‘s longtime SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov, claims he’s the one who inspired McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey business. Lobov is set to release a book regarding his life and career, including his relationship with McGregor. The two had been virtually inseparable while they were both competing, as evidenced by McGregor’s bus attack in New York that was allegedly prompted by Khabib Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov.
Watch/Archives: Cyborg Calls Dana White A Liar Backstage (2019)
On this day three years ago, Dana White found himself well aware of how Cris Cyborg felt about him. At UFC 240, Cris Cyborg would compete in the UFC for the final time when she defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision. It was not a friendly parting of ways, with White accusing Cyborg of not wanting a rematch with Nunes for the final fight of her contract. and He then said he was “Out of the Cyborg business” after tensions between the two sides became public.
McCarthy On Lewis Stoppage: ‘He Always Goes Face Down, Ass Up’
Renowned former referee John McCarthy has given his take on the controversial stoppage in the heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich. This past weekend at UFC 277, Lewis looked to break his streak of Texas defeats, which has seen him bested in his home state by Ciryl Gane last September and Tai Tuivasa in February this year.
Oscar De La Hoya Offers To Promote Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has offered the services of Golden Boy Promotions for a potential crossover clash between UFC star Nate Diaz and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. One of the main talking points this year in combat sports has surrounded the contract status of longtime MMA fighter Diaz. The...
Dana White Reacts To Pavlovich/Lewis UFC 277 Stoppage
UFC President Dana White thinks the heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 was stopped prematurely. Lewis and Pavlovich helped ring in the action on the UFC 277 main card on Saturday. It was expected to be a battle, but the fight came to an abrupt end.
Belal Muhammad Calls Out Amanda Nunes For Post-Fight Comments
Belal Muhammad is unhappy with Amanda Nunes’ post-fight remarks. UFC 277 saw Amanda Nunes reclaim her bantamweight title when she defeated Julianna Peña. The fight was a five-round war that left both fighters dismantled on the way out. Peña and Nunes both sustained a great deal of damage in the fight. Dana White believed that Peña could have needed surgery following the bout.
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
Charles Oliveira Would’ve Been ‘Sad’ If Made Betting Favorite Over Islam
Charles Oliveira would’ve been sad if he was named the betting favorite over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveria and Makhachev are slated to headline the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi. The action all goes down on October 22, with two of the lightweight division’s most dominant competitors finally going head-to-head.
